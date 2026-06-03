Provider Image

Aaron Yung, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Interventional cardiology

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Tri-City Cardiology and Arrhythmia Services

760-630-1606
Fax: 760-630-1654

2424 Vista Way
Suite 300-301
Oceanside, CA 92054

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Tri-City Cardiology and Arrhythmia Services

    2424 Vista Way
    Suite 300-301
    Oceanside, CA 92054
    Get directions

    760-630-1606
    Fax: 760-630-1654

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Aaron Yung, MD

The field of interventional cardiology has had incredibly rapid growth and amazing advancements in minimally invasive technologies in the last few decades. It is an ever expanding field with exciting future prospects. I think the most important thing is that patient's understand the different treatment options available and the rationale behind them. Sometimes it is clear what treatment is needed but sometimes the treatment decision requires nuance and tailored therapies.

Age: 40
Gender: Male

Education

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Fellowship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Residency
Jefferson Medical College: Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1407113558

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aaron Yung, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.