Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Tri-City Cardiology and Arrhythmia Services
2424 Vista Way
Suite 300-301
Oceanside, CA 92054
Get directions
760-630-1606
Fax: 760-630-1654
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Aaron Yung, MD
The field of interventional cardiology has had incredibly rapid growth and amazing advancements in minimally invasive technologies in the last few decades. It is an ever expanding field with exciting future prospects. I think the most important thing is that patient's understand the different treatment options available and the rationale behind them. Sometimes it is clear what treatment is needed but sometimes the treatment decision requires nuance and tailored therapies.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Advanced heart failure management
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Computed tomography (CT) scan
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407113558
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aaron Yung, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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