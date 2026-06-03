About Aaron Yung, MD

The field of interventional cardiology has had incredibly rapid growth and amazing advancements in minimally invasive technologies in the last few decades. It is an ever expanding field with exciting future prospects. I think the most important thing is that patient's understand the different treatment options available and the rationale behind them. Sometimes it is clear what treatment is needed but sometimes the treatment decision requires nuance and tailored therapies.

Age: 40

Gender: Male



Education Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Fellowship

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Residency

Jefferson Medical College : Medical School

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.