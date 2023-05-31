Alex Johnson, DO
Alex Johnson, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Alex Johnson, DO
I am passionate about primary care in helping to prevent problems for patients before they start. I like to think of myself as a patient's teammate on their journey to better health and wellness. When I’m not working I enjoy spending time outdoors; physical activity; sports such as golf, basketball and volleyball; and relaxing with my two pugs.
Age:36
In practice since:2017
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Lehigh Valley Hospital:Internship
Lehigh Valley Hospital:Residency
NOVA Southeastern University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Contraception
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Neck pain
- Osteopathic manipulation
NPI
1952714891
Ratings and reviews
4.7
239 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
4.0
I felt a little rushed. I had to slow down the care time to cover all the topics
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
4.8
This was my first visit with Dr. Johnson and I especially appreciated the extra time taken to review my concerns and discuss options for treatment.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Alex Johnson is a Good caring Doctor. I am glad I have him.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
An absolutely excellent physician. Listens, is friendly and yet direct, honest, and compassionate.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alex Johnson, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alex Johnson, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
