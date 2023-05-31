About Alex Johnson, DO

I am passionate about primary care in helping to prevent problems for patients before they start. I like to think of myself as a patient's teammate on their journey to better health and wellness. When I’m not working I enjoy spending time outdoors; physical activity; sports such as golf, basketball and volleyball; and relaxing with my two pugs.

Age: 36

In practice since: 2017

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Lehigh Valley Hospital : Internship

Lehigh Valley Hospital : Residency

NOVA Southeastern University : Medical School



NPI 1952714891