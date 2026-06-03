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Alex P. Johnson, DO

4.8

270 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711

Care schedule

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    Monday

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About Alex P. Johnson, DO

I am passionate about primary care in helping to prevent problems for patients before they start. I like to think of myself as a patient's teammate on their journey to better health and wellness. When I’m not working I enjoy spending time outdoors; physical activity; sports such as golf, basketball and volleyball; and relaxing with my two pugs.

Age: 39
In practice since: 2017
Gender: Male

Education

Lehigh Valley Hospital: Internship
Lehigh Valley Hospital: Residency
NOVA Southeastern University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1952714891

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alex P. Johnson, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

270 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Johnson was very easy to talk to and shows he listens about your concerns so that he can discuss possible solutions

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Thank you Dr. Johnson for being there for me and taking such good care of me!!

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

May 9, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.