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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
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Friday
I am passionate about primary care in helping to prevent problems for patients before they start. I like to think of myself as a patient's teammate on their journey to better health and wellness. When I’m not working I enjoy spending time outdoors; physical activity; sports such as golf, basketball and volleyball; and relaxing with my two pugs.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1952714891
Alex P. Johnson, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
270 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Johnson was very easy to talk to and shows he listens about your concerns so that he can discuss possible solutions
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Thank you Dr. Johnson for being there for me and taking such good care of me!!
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alex P. Johnson, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alex P. Johnson, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Alex P. Johnson, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.