Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Contemporary Medicine
7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 370
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-277-1599
Fax: 858-225-7261
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Anmar A. Mansour, MD
I provide quality gynecological care to women from adolescence to past menopause.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Colposcopy
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1881617884
Insurance plans accepted
Anmar A. Mansour, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anmar A. Mansour, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.