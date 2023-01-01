Anmar Mansour, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Anmar Mansour, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Contemporary OB/GYN, Inc.7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 370
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Anmar Mansour, MD
I provide quality gynecological care to women from adolescence to past menopause.
Age:59
In practice since:2006
Gender:Female
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
University of Baghdad:Medical School
State University of New York:Residency
State University of New York:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Colposcopy
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1881617884
Insurance plans accepted
Anmar Mansour, MD, accepts 45 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Anmar Mansour, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anmar Mansour, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Anmar Mansour, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anmar Mansour, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.