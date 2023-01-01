About Anmar Mansour, MD

I provide quality gynecological care to women from adolescence to past menopause.

Age: 59

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Female

Languages: Arabic , English

Education University of Baghdad : Medical School

State University of New York : Residency

State University of New York : Internship



Areas of focus Adolescent gynecology

Colposcopy

Endometriosis

Fertility - female

High-risk pregnancy

Implantable birth control

Incontinence

Intrauterine device (IUD)

Laparoscopic surgery

Menopause

Osteoporosis

Premenstrual syndrome

Sexual dysfunction

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.