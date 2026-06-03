Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Anna E. Lee, M.D.
3998 Vista Way
Suite D
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-295-1995
Fax: 760-295-1118
About Anna E. Lee, MD
I was drawn to primary pediatric medicine as I am able to walk alongside our families and patients as they journey from a helpless infants to curious school aged children to confident adolescents, guiding them through the complexities of pediatric health, growth and development. What a privilege it is to have the trust of our patients and families to be on this journey with them. We practice evidence based, data driven medical care with appreciation for each individual patient's unique presentation and needs. As a small private practice, we are privileged to know our patients well through continuity of care. This supports our mission to promote preventative care and timely evaluations of acute and chronic issues affecting our patients. My husband and I are enjoying the quiet of an empty-nesters with our dog, Lula. You can catch us at the Padres games or SDFC games cheering for the home team!
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Down syndrome
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Scoliosis
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619949443
Insurance plans accepted
Anna E. Lee, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anna E. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anna E. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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