About Anna E. Lee, MD

I was drawn to primary pediatric medicine as I am able to walk alongside our families and patients as they journey from a helpless infants to curious school aged children to confident adolescents, guiding them through the complexities of pediatric health, growth and development. What a privilege it is to have the trust of our patients and families to be on this journey with them. We practice evidence based, data driven medical care with appreciation for each individual patient's unique presentation and needs. As a small private practice, we are privileged to know our patients well through continuity of care. This supports our mission to promote preventative care and timely evaluations of acute and chronic issues affecting our patients. My husband and I are enjoying the quiet of an empty-nesters with our dog, Lula. You can catch us at the Padres games or SDFC games cheering for the home team!

Gender: Female



Education University of California, Davis : Residency

Rosalind Franklin University : Medical School

University of California, Davis : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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