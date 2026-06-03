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Anna E. Lee, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Anna E. Lee, M.D.

760-295-1995
Fax: 760-295-1118

3998 Vista Way
Suite D
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. Anna E. Lee, M.D.

    3998 Vista Way
    Suite D
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-295-1995
    Fax: 760-295-1118

About Anna E. Lee, MD

I was drawn to primary pediatric medicine as I am able to walk alongside our families and patients as they journey from a helpless infants to curious school aged children to confident adolescents, guiding them through the complexities of pediatric health, growth and development. What a privilege it is to have the trust of our patients and families to be on this journey with them. We practice evidence based, data driven medical care with appreciation for each individual patient's unique presentation and needs. As a small private practice, we are privileged to know our patients well through continuity of care. This supports our mission to promote preventative care and timely evaluations of acute and chronic issues affecting our patients. My husband and I are enjoying the quiet of an empty-nesters with our dog, Lula. You can catch us at the Padres games or SDFC games cheering for the home team!

Gender: Female

Education

University of California, Davis: Residency
Rosalind Franklin University: Medical School
University of California, Davis: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1619949443

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Anna E. Lee, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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