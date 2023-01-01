About Bernard Michlin, MD

I don't just treat symptoms, we treat the underlying cause of your aches, pains, or diseases based on the physiology behind them. For example, when you take aspirin for a headache or antacid for indigestion, you're treating symptoms. I strive to get to the cause of the headache, indigestion and so on by uncovering the source of your ailments to determine the best and most effective treatment. Your body sends signals such as pain, discomfort, fatigue and distress to let you know something is wrong. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and skiing.

Age: 71

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey : Residency

University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey : Internship

University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



