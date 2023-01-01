Bernard Michlin, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Sharp Community
  1. Bernard A. Michlin, MD, FACP
    6367 Alvarado Ct
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92120
    619-583-1954
    Fax: 619-583-2875

I don't just treat symptoms, we treat the underlying cause of your aches, pains, or diseases based on the physiology behind them. For example, when you take aspirin for a headache or antacid for indigestion, you're treating symptoms. I strive to get to the cause of the headache, indigestion and so on by uncovering the source of your ailments to determine the best and most effective treatment. Your body sends signals such as pain, discomfort, fatigue and distress to let you know something is wrong. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and skiing.
Age:
 71
In practice since:
 2006
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:
 Residency
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:
 Internship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1861492738

