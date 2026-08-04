Bernard A. Michlin, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Bernard A. Michlin, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Bernard A., Michlin, MD
6367 Alvarado Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92120-4904
Get directions
619-583-1954
Fax: 619-583-2875
About Bernard A. Michlin, MD
I don't just treat symptoms, we treat the underlying cause of your aches, pains, or diseases based on the physiology behind them. For example, when you take aspirin for a headache or antacid for indigestion, you're treating symptoms. I strive to get to the cause of the headache, indigestion and so on by uncovering the source of your ailments to determine the best and most effective treatment. Your body sends signals such as pain, discomfort, fatigue and distress to let you know something is wrong. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and skiing.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Shingles
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1861492738
Insurance plans accepted
Bernard A. Michlin, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
56 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 20, 2026
5.0
Could not be happier WITH THE STAFF AND DR.
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
The NP Hannah Bradley was amazing. She was incredibly caring and thorough. She answered all my questions and concerns.
Verified Patient
March 5, 2026
4.8
Dr said he can go over my labs by phoneOr appointment what ever I choose.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bernard A. Michlin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.