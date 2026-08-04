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Bernard A. Michlin, MD

4.6

56 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Bernard A., Michlin, MD

619-583-1954
Fax: 619-583-2875

6367 Alvarado Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92120-4904

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Bernard A., Michlin, MD

    6367 Alvarado Court
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92120-4904
    Get directions

    619-583-1954
    Fax: 619-583-2875

About Bernard A. Michlin, MD

I don't just treat symptoms, we treat the underlying cause of your aches, pains, or diseases based on the physiology behind them. For example, when you take aspirin for a headache or antacid for indigestion, you're treating symptoms. I strive to get to the cause of the headache, indigestion and so on by uncovering the source of your ailments to determine the best and most effective treatment. Your body sends signals such as pain, discomfort, fatigue and distress to let you know something is wrong. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and skiing.

Age: 74
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey: Residency
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey: Internship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1861492738

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bernard A. Michlin, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

56 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.5

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 20, 2026

5.0

Could not be happier WITH THE STAFF AND DR.

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

The NP Hannah Bradley was amazing. She was incredibly caring and thorough. She answered all my questions and concerns.

Verified Patient

March 5, 2026

4.8

Dr said he can go over my labs by phoneOr appointment what ever I choose.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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