Bernard Michlin, MD
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Bernard A. Michlin, MD, FACP6367 Alvarado Ct
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions619-583-1954
Fax: 619-583-2875
About Bernard Michlin, MD
I don't just treat symptoms, we treat the underlying cause of your aches, pains, or diseases based on the physiology behind them. For example, when you take aspirin for a headache or antacid for indigestion, you're treating symptoms. I strive to get to the cause of the headache, indigestion and so on by uncovering the source of your ailments to determine the best and most effective treatment. Your body sends signals such as pain, discomfort, fatigue and distress to let you know something is wrong. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and skiing.
Age:71
In practice since:2006
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Residency
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Internship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Shingles
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
1861492738
Bernard Michlin, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bernard Michlin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bernard Michlin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
