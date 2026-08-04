Christine Eros, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Christine Eros, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Metro Family Physicians Medical Group
5030 Camino De La Siesta
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92108-3118
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About Christine Eros, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eating disorders
- End-of-life care
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Lab on premises
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Walk-in appointments
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1982743175
Insurance plans accepted
Christine Eros, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christine Eros, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.