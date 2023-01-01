Christine Eros, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Metro Family Physicians Medical Group
    5030 Camino De La Siesta
    Suite 204
    San Diego, CA 92108
    858-514-3700

About Christine Eros, MD

In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
Sharp Family Medical Center:
 Residency
Sharp Family Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1982743175

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Christine Eros, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christine Eros, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
