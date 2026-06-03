About Christopher Bo, MD

I became a doctor to help people. In my field of practice, I meet many people who have experienced the worst events of their lives, and it brings me immense fulfillment to help them adapt and overcome disability. As a physiatrist, my role is to help patients maintain or regain as much independence and quality of life as possible after experiencing disabling conditions such as spinal cord injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, amputation and cancer. When I’m not working, I am very food-motivated and spend much of my time exploring new places to eat.

Gender: Male



Education Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai : Fellowship

Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell : Internship

Rutgers University : Residency

Rutgers University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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