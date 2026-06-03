Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
The Neurology Center - Carlsbad
6010 Hidden Valley Rd
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Get directions
760-631-3000
Fax: 760-631-3016
About Christopher Bo, MD
I became a doctor to help people. In my field of practice, I meet many people who have experienced the worst events of their lives, and it brings me immense fulfillment to help them adapt and overcome disability. As a physiatrist, my role is to help patients maintain or regain as much independence and quality of life as possible after experiencing disabling conditions such as spinal cord injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, amputation and cancer. When I’m not working, I am very food-motivated and spend much of my time exploring new places to eat.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amputee care
- Brain injury
- Driving evaluations
- Guillain-Barré
- Multiple sclerosis
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Spinal cord injury - bowel and bladder management
- Spinal cord injury - intrathecal Baclofen
- Spinal cord injury - spasticity
- Spinal cord injury - weight management
- Spinal Cord Injury Fertility Program
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1952863052
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher Bo, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Bo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Bo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.