About Colby Berger, DPM

The Sharp Experience allows me to provide the best care possible to my patients. I became a foot and ankle surgeon/physician to help people get back on their feet and increase their quality of life. My primary medical philosophy centers around providing comprehensive and patient-centered care. I prioritize understanding each patient's unique needs, concerns, and goals, while also considering the latest medical knowledge and evidence-based practices. Collaboration between myself, the patient, and other healthcare professionals is essential for achieving the best outcomes. I emphasize open communication, education, and empowering patients to actively participate in their treatment plans. Ultimately, my goal is to promote foot and lower extremity health, alleviate pain, and improve the overall quality of life for my patients. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family and my French bulldog, exercising, golfing, traveling, attending sporting events, and trying new restaurants.

Age: 33

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Male



Education New York College of Podiatric Medicine : Medical School

HCA Houston Healthcare - Kingwood : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.