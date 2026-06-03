Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
So Cal Foot Care, PC
501 North El Camino Real
Suite 201
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
760-436-8667
Fax: 760-436-2292
So Cal Foot Care, PC
9850 Genesee Avenue
Suite 150
San Diego, CA 92037
Get directions
858-450-9218
Fax: 858-450-3296
So Cal Foot Care, PC
28078 Baxter Road
Murrieta, CA 92563
Get directions
951-679-1020
Fax: 951-679-5844
Care schedule
So Cal Foot Care, PC
501 North El Camino Real
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So Cal Foot Care, PC
9850 Genesee Avenue
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So Cal Foot Care, PC
28078 Baxter Road
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Monday
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About Colby Berger, DPM
The Sharp Experience allows me to provide the best care possible to my patients. I became a foot and ankle surgeon/physician to help people get back on their feet and increase their quality of life. My primary medical philosophy centers around providing comprehensive and patient-centered care. I prioritize understanding each patient's unique needs, concerns, and goals, while also considering the latest medical knowledge and evidence-based practices. Collaboration between myself, the patient, and other healthcare professionals is essential for achieving the best outcomes. I emphasize open communication, education, and empowering patients to actively participate in their treatment plans. Ultimately, my goal is to promote foot and lower extremity health, alleviate pain, and improve the overall quality of life for my patients. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family and my French bulldog, exercising, golfing, traveling, attending sporting events, and trying new restaurants.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Arthroscopy/Arthroplasty - Ankle
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831756105
Insurance plans accepted
Colby Berger, DPM, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Colby Berger, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Colby Berger, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.