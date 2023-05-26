Cristina Coronado, MD
I became a physician because I wanted to help people, while also giving back to my community. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to improve patient lives through the practice of medicine. Establishing personal, trusting relationships with my patients in order to advocate for them long-term is very important to me. It’s rewarding to be able to have a positive impact on an individual’s well-being by helping them improve their quality of life and achieve health care goals. I enjoy spending time with friends and family, trying new restaurants, and going to coffee shops to read. I also enjoy living a healthy and active lifestyle which includes exercising at the gym, running, hiking and salsa dancing. Soy Mexicana de corazón, lista para servir a mi comunidad.
Age:36
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
- Wound healing
Ratings and reviews
4.7
227 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Thank you, Doctor Coronado
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
3.0
She's in a hurry. It only took her a few minutes to talk to her patient.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
She's in tune with her patients and their needs.
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
Good experience
