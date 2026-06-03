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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine
480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390
I became a physician because I wanted to help people, while also giving back to my community. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to improve patient lives through the practice of medicine. Establishing personal, trusting relationships with my patients in order to advocate for them long-term is very important to me. It’s rewarding to be able to have a positive impact on an individual’s well-being by helping them improve their quality of life and achieve health care goals. I enjoy spending time with friends and family, trying new restaurants, and going to coffee shops to read. I also enjoy living a healthy and active lifestyle which includes exercising at the gym, running, hiking and salsa dancing. Soy Mexicana de corazón, lista para servir a mi comunidad.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1629463302
Cristina Coronado, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
262 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Listened and addressed my concerns.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
The doctor was very professional she was concerned about my health and well being
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Coronado is an excellent doctor
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cristina Coronado, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cristina Coronado, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Cristina Coronado, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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