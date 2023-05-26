Cristina Coronado, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Not accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
    525 Third Ave.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    858-499-2713

About Cristina Coronado, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to help people, while also giving back to my community. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to improve patient lives through the practice of medicine. Establishing personal, trusting relationships with my patients in order to advocate for them long-term is very important to me. It’s rewarding to be able to have a positive impact on an individual’s well-being by helping them improve their quality of life and achieve health care goals. I enjoy spending time with friends and family, trying new restaurants, and going to coffee shops to read. I also enjoy living a healthy and active lifestyle which includes exercising at the gym, running, hiking and salsa dancing. Soy Mexicana de coraz&oacute;n, lista para servir a mi comunidad.
Age:
 36
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629463302
Ratings and reviews

4.7
227 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Thank you, Doctor Coronado
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
3.0
She's in a hurry. It only took her a few minutes to talk to her patient.
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
She's in tune with her patients and their needs.
Verified Patient
May 5, 2023
5.0
Good experience
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Cristina Coronado, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cristina Coronado, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
