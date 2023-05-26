About Cristina Coronado, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to help people, while also giving back to my community. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to improve patient lives through the practice of medicine. Establishing personal, trusting relationships with my patients in order to advocate for them long-term is very important to me. It’s rewarding to be able to have a positive impact on an individual’s well-being by helping them improve their quality of life and achieve health care goals. I enjoy spending time with friends and family, trying new restaurants, and going to coffee shops to read. I also enjoy living a healthy and active lifestyle which includes exercising at the gym, running, hiking and salsa dancing. Soy Mexicana de corazón, lista para servir a mi comunidad.

Age: 36

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



NPI 1629463302