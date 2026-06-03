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Cristina Coronado, MD

4.9

262 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390

480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

    480 H Street
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-499-2713
    Fax: 619-585-4390

About Cristina Coronado, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to help people, while also giving back to my community. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to improve patient lives through the practice of medicine. Establishing personal, trusting relationships with my patients in order to advocate for them long-term is very important to me. It’s rewarding to be able to have a positive impact on an individual’s well-being by helping them improve their quality of life and achieve health care goals. I enjoy spending time with friends and family, trying new restaurants, and going to coffee shops to read. I also enjoy living a healthy and active lifestyle which includes exercising at the gym, running, hiking and salsa dancing. Soy Mexicana de coraz&oacute;n, lista para servir a mi comunidad.

Age: 39
Gender: Female

Education

Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1629463302

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Cristina Coronado, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

262 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Listened and addressed my concerns.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

The doctor was very professional she was concerned about my health and well being

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Coronado is an excellent doctor

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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