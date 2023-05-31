About Danny Younes, MD

I come from a family of strong, brilliant and passionate women and have been fortunate enough to live my dream of caring for and empowering women as an OBGYN. Integrity, honesty and compassion are the key components of my patient care philosophy. I remain committed to women's health by improving the lives of each of my patients. In providing exceptional care, using evidence-based medicine and incorporating the latest surgical techniques — including minimally invasive and robotic surgery — I strive to be a leader in obstetrics and gynecology to personalize care for each patient. An ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure. I am an avid learner and seeker of life. When I'm not painting or at the beach, I enjoy spending time with my family and experiencing new cultures.

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1467893222