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Danny F. Younes, MD

4.9

136 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-874-2418

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego OBGYN

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-874-2418

Care schedule

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About Danny F. Younes, MD

I come from a family of strong, brilliant and passionate women and have been fortunate enough to live my dream of caring for and empowering women as an OBGYN. Integrity, honesty and compassion are the key components of my patient care philosophy. I remain committed to women's health by improving the lives of each of my patients. In providing exceptional care, using evidence-based medicine and incorporating the latest surgical techniques — including minimally invasive and robotic surgery — I strive to be a leader in obstetrics and gynecology to personalize care for each patient. An ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure. I am an avid learner and seeker of life. When I'm not painting or at the beach, I enjoy spending time with my family and experiencing new cultures.

Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic, Spanish

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467893222

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Danny F. Younes, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

136 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

All around great doctor. There's sometimes a little hesitancy that comes with having a male gynecologist but he was incredibly knowledgeable, answered all 100 of my questions and concerns and was genuine and easy to talk to. One of the better experiences I've had at the doctor.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Doctor was very caring, he showed interest in my care, and gave solutions and treatments regarding my health.

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Dr Younes truly is God's gift to women. He is so kind and compassionate during the hardest season of my life (postpartum), Ive never felt so heard and supported by a medical doctor before & Ill forever be grateful to have him as my OB!

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

4.8

Dr. Younes is great.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.