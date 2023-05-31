Danny Younes, MD
About Danny Younes, MD
I come from a family of strong, brilliant and passionate women and have been fortunate enough to live my dream of caring for and empowering women as an OBGYN. Integrity, honesty and compassion are the key components of my patient care philosophy. I remain committed to women's health by improving the lives of each of my patients. In providing exceptional care, using evidence-based medicine and incorporating the latest surgical techniques — including minimally invasive and robotic surgery — I strive to be a leader in obstetrics and gynecology to personalize care for each patient. An ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure. I am an avid learner and seeker of life. When I'm not painting or at the beach, I enjoy spending time with my family and experiencing new cultures.
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Birth control shot
- Bloodless medicine
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Laser surgery
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
- Vaginal rejuvenation
NPI
1467893222
Ratings and reviews
4.9
154 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
I just love Dr. Younes!
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Michael Martin listens (ACTIVELY) & makes excellent suggestions. And, always calms my anxious mind.
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Younes is the best doctor! So very attentive, helpful, knowledgeable! Will always recommend.
Verified PatientApril 21, 2023
5.0
Very attentive
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Danny Younes, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Danny Younes, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
