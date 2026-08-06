Your guide to cervical cancer screening
There are two screening tests for cervical cancer, and recommendations vary by age group.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego OBGYN
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-874-2418
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I come from a family of strong, brilliant and passionate women and have been fortunate enough to live my dream of caring for and empowering women as an OBGYN. Integrity, honesty and compassion are the key components of my patient care philosophy. I remain committed to women's health by improving the lives of each of my patients. In providing exceptional care, using evidence-based medicine and incorporating the latest surgical techniques — including minimally invasive and robotic surgery — I strive to be a leader in obstetrics and gynecology to personalize care for each patient. An ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure. I am an avid learner and seeker of life. When I'm not painting or at the beach, I enjoy spending time with my family and experiencing new cultures.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467893222
Danny F. Younes, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
136 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
All around great doctor. There's sometimes a little hesitancy that comes with having a male gynecologist but he was incredibly knowledgeable, answered all 100 of my questions and concerns and was genuine and easy to talk to. One of the better experiences I've had at the doctor.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Doctor was very caring, he showed interest in my care, and gave solutions and treatments regarding my health.
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Dr Younes truly is God's gift to women. He is so kind and compassionate during the hardest season of my life (postpartum), Ive never felt so heard and supported by a medical doctor before & Ill forever be grateful to have him as my OB!
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
4.8
Dr. Younes is great.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Danny F. Younes, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Danny F. Younes, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Danny F. Younes, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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