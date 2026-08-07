Deena S. Tajran, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Deena S. Tajran, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
291 E. Lexington Ave
291 E Lexington Ave
Suite A & C
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
Advanced Health Care
10737 Camino Ruiz
Suite 114
San Diego, CA 92126
Get directions
858-578-9600
Fax: 858-578-9065
About Deena S. Tajran, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colposcopy
- Endometriosis
- High-risk pregnancy
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1891757217
Insurance plans accepted
Deena S. Tajran, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.