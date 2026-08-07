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Deena S. Tajran, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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291 E. Lexington Ave

619-442-6600

291 E Lexington Ave
Suite A & C
El Cajon, CA 92020

Advanced Health Care

858-578-9600
Fax: 858-578-9065

10737 Camino Ruiz
Suite 114
San Diego, CA 92126

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 291 E. Lexington Ave

    291 E Lexington Ave
    Suite A & C
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-442-6600

  2. Advanced Health Care

    10737 Camino Ruiz
    Suite 114
    San Diego, CA 92126
    Get directions

    858-578-9600
    Fax: 858-578-9065

About Deena S. Tajran, MD

Age: 65
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Female
Languages: Arabic, Spanish

Education

University of Baghdad School of Medicine: Medical School
Kern Medical Center: Internship
Kern Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1891757217

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Deena S. Tajran, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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