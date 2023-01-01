Deena Tajran, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Deena Tajran, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Location and phone
291 E. Lexington Ave291 E Lexington Ave
Suite A & C
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
Advanced Health Care10737 Camino Ruiz
Suite 114
San Diego, CA 92126
Get directions
About Deena Tajran, MD
Age:62
In practice since:2002
Gender:Female
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
University of Baghdad:Medical School
Kern Medical Center:Internship
Kern Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colposcopy
- Endometriosis
- High-risk pregnancy
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1891757217
Insurance plans accepted
Deena Tajran, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Deena Tajran, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Deena Tajran, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Deena Tajran, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Deena Tajran, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.