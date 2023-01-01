Deena Tajran, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. 291 E. Lexington Ave
    291 E Lexington Ave
    Suite A & C
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-442-6600
  2. Advanced Health Care
    10737 Camino Ruiz
    Suite 114
    San Diego, CA 92126
    858-578-9600

About Deena Tajran, MD

Age:
 62
In practice since:
 2002
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Arabic, English
Education
University of Baghdad:
 Medical School
Kern Medical Center:
 Internship
Kern Medical Center:
 Residency
1891757217

Deena Tajran, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Deena Tajran, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Deena Tajran, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
