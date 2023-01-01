Elainie Doringo, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Accepting new patients
  1. 865 3rd Ave
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-426-7910

About Elainie Doringo, MD

My goal is to treat my patients as if they were my own children.
Age:
 52
In practice since:
 2002
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, Irvine:
 Medical School
University of California, Irvine:
 Residency
University of California, San Francisco:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1013005636

