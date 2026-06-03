Elainie D. Doringo, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Elainie D. Doringo, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group
865 3rd Ave
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-426-7910
Fax: 619-426-2337
About Elainie D. Doringo, MD
My goal is to treat my patients as if they were my own children.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eating disorders
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Spina bifida
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1013005636
Insurance plans accepted
Elainie D. Doringo, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elainie D. Doringo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elainie D. Doringo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.