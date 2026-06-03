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Elainie D. Doringo, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Children's Primary Care Medical Group

619-426-7910
Fax: 619-426-2337

865 3rd Ave
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911

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Location and phone

  1. Children's Primary Care Medical Group

    865 3rd Ave
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-426-7910
    Fax: 619-426-2337

About Elainie D. Doringo, MD

My goal is to treat my patients as if they were my own children.

Age: 54
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, Irvine: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1013005636

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Elainie D. Doringo, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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