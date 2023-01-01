About Elainie Doringo, MD

My goal is to treat my patients as if they were my own children.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of California, Irvine : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



