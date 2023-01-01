Elainie Doringo, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 865 3rd Ave
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Elainie Doringo, MD
My goal is to treat my patients as if they were my own children.
Age:52
In practice since:2002
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eating disorders
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Spina bifida
- Weight management
NPI
1013005636
Insurance plans accepted
Elainie Doringo, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
