About Elika Shahkamrani, MD

The Sharp Experience means high-quality patient care with compassion and teamwork. I became a physician to make a positive impact on my community by helping them make informed decisions and to be in control of their own health. I aspire to make lifelong relationships with my patients. My patient-centered approach is built on the foundation of open communication, collaboration, and respect. I aspire to help patients make informed decisions about their health, considering their preferences, values, and concerns. I strive to provide quality care with compassion and respect. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling and spending quality time with my family. My hobbies are running, snowboarding, working out and cooking.

Age: 35

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: sha-kam-rani



Education Ross University : Medical School

Eisenhower Health : Residency



Areas of focus COPD

Depression

Diabetes

Headache

Heartburn

Hypertension

Osteoporosis

Women's health

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