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Elika Shahkamrani, MD

4.6

281 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 858-526-6093

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Elika Shahkamrani, MD

The Sharp Experience means high-quality patient care with compassion and teamwork. I became a physician to make a positive impact on my community by helping them make informed decisions and to be in control of their own health. I aspire to make lifelong relationships with my patients. My patient-centered approach is built on the foundation of open communication, collaboration, and respect. I aspire to help patients make informed decisions about their health, considering their preferences, values, and concerns. I strive to provide quality care with compassion and respect. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling and spending quality time with my family. My hobbies are running, snowboarding, working out and cooking.

Age: 35
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: sha-kam-rani

Education

Ross University: Medical School
Eisenhower Health: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1205465838

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Elika Shahkamrani, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

281 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Provider discussed treatment options

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Shahkamrani is the first straight forward no nonsense doctor ive met in a long time. She seems to be a doctor that really cares which is hard to find now a days. I really like her!

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

1.2

She was very hurried and curt and very uninterested in me, her consultation was very quick and I didn't look at anything of importance about my subject

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

No concerns to declare

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Shahkamrani is really great! She listened to my concerns and feedback. She explained everything to me. She is easy to talk to, so I felt comfortable with letting her know my concerns.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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