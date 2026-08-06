Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093
Care schedule
-
Monday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
About Elika Shahkamrani, MD
The Sharp Experience means high-quality patient care with compassion and teamwork. I became a physician to make a positive impact on my community by helping them make informed decisions and to be in control of their own health. I aspire to make lifelong relationships with my patients. My patient-centered approach is built on the foundation of open communication, collaboration, and respect. I aspire to help patients make informed decisions about their health, considering their preferences, values, and concerns. I strive to provide quality care with compassion and respect. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling and spending quality time with my family. My hobbies are running, snowboarding, working out and cooking.
Education
Areas of focus
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Osteoporosis
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1205465838
Insurance plans accepted
Elika Shahkamrani, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
281 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Shahkamrani is the first straight forward no nonsense doctor ive met in a long time. She seems to be a doctor that really cares which is hard to find now a days. I really like her!
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
1.2
She was very hurried and curt and very uninterested in me, her consultation was very quick and I didn't look at anything of importance about my subject
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
No concerns to declare
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Shahkamrani is really great! She listened to my concerns and feedback. She explained everything to me. She is easy to talk to, so I felt comfortable with letting her know my concerns.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elika Shahkamrani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.