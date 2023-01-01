Elika Shahkamrani, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
Elika Shahkamrani, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Family and Internal Medicine10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions858-499-2704
Fax: 858-526-6083
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Elika Shahkamrani, MD
Age:32
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:sha-kam-rani
Education
Ross University:Medical School
Eisenhower Health:Residency
NPI
1205465838
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Elika Shahkamrani, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elika Shahkamrani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elika Shahkamrani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.