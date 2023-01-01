Provider Image

Elika Shahkamrani, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions
    858-499-2704
    Fax: 858-526-6083

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Elika Shahkamrani, MD

Age:
 32
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 sha-kam-rani
Education
Ross University:
 Medical School
Eisenhower Health:
 Residency
NPI
1205465838
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Elika Shahkamrani, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elika Shahkamrani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.