Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
5290 Baltimore Drive
5290 Baltimore Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Ellyn B. Levine, MD
I decided to become a physician to work with patients to obtain optimal health. I focus on preventive medicine and weight management. At Sharp, I am able to work with an amazing group of professionals that work together as a team to provide excellent services and health care to our patients. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling with my family, swimming and skiing.
Education
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Heartburn
- Impotence
- Insulin pump
- Kidney stones
- Lab on premises
- LGBTQ health
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Walk-in appointments
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1760470546
Insurance plans accepted
Ellyn B. Levine, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ellyn B. Levine, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ellyn B. Levine, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.