About Ellyn B. Levine, MD

I decided to become a physician to work with patients to obtain optimal health. I focus on preventive medicine and weight management. At Sharp, I am able to work with an amazing group of professionals that work together as a team to provide excellent services and health care to our patients. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling with my family, swimming and skiing.

Age: 60

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Female



Education Wayne State University : Medical School

Northwestern Memorial Hospital : Residency

Northwestern Memorial Hospital : Internship



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