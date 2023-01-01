Ellyn Levine, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)

Location and phone
5290 Baltimore Drive5290 Baltimore Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Ellyn Levine, MD
I decided to become a physician to work with patients to obtain optimal health. I focus on preventive medicine and weight management. At Sharp, I am able to work with an amazing group of professionals that work together as a team to provide excellent services and health care to our patients. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling with my family, swimming and skiing.
Age:57
In practice since:2002
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Wayne State University:Medical School
Northwestern Memorial Hospital:Residency
Northwestern Memorial Hospital:Internship
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Heartburn
- Impotence
- Insulin pump
- Kidney stones
- LGBTQ health
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs

NPI
1760470546
Insurance plans accepted
Ellyn Levine, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Ellyn Levine, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ellyn Levine, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
