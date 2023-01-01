About Ellyn Levine, MD

I decided to become a physician to work with patients to obtain optimal health. I focus on preventive medicine and weight management. At Sharp, I am able to work with an amazing group of professionals that work together as a team to provide excellent services and health care to our patients. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling with my family, swimming and skiing.

Age: 57

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Wayne State University : Medical School

Northwestern Memorial Hospital : Residency

Northwestern Memorial Hospital : Internship



Areas of focus Allergy treatment

Asthma

Cholesterol management

Chronic cough

Colon cancer screening

COPD

Cryosurgery

Diabetes

Diverticulitis

Eczema

Esophageal reflux

Hay fever

Heartburn

Impotence

Insulin pump

Kidney stones

LGBTQ health

Liver disease

Men's health

Preventive medicine

Psoriasis

Sexually transmitted diseases

Shingles

Smoking cessation techniques

Ulcer evaluation/treatment

Wart treatment

Weight management

Wellness programs

