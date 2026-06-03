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Ellyn B. Levine, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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5290 Baltimore Drive

619-567-6914

5290 Baltimore Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 5290 Baltimore Drive

    5290 Baltimore Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-567-6914

About Ellyn B. Levine, MD

I decided to become a physician to work with patients to obtain optimal health. I focus on preventive medicine and weight management. At Sharp, I am able to work with an amazing group of professionals that work together as a team to provide excellent services and health care to our patients. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling with my family, swimming and skiing.

Age: 60
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Female

Education

Wayne State University: Medical School
Northwestern Memorial Hospital: Residency
Northwestern Memorial Hospital: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1760470546

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ellyn B. Levine, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.