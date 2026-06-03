GLP-1s vs. surgery: Which is right for you?
Dr. Eric Luedke discusses the main differences between GLP-1s and weight loss surgeries, including the potential benefits and risks to your health.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Bariatric surgery
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Bariatric surgery
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery
8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Surgery
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery
8010 Frost St.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
As Medical Director of the Sharp Memorial Bariatric Surgery Program, I am committed to providing you with the highest quality surgical care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. I believe that the physician-patient relationship works best with open communication and trust. It is my goal to form a strong connection with each of my patients and to develop a treatment plan together using a combination of medical knowledge, compassion, innovation and surgical technology. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I also love outdoor activities such as running, hiking and fishing.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1609074822
Eric A. Luedke, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
105 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
My medical contion was explained to me very clearly and the procedure for my surgery.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
4.4
The doctor did not seem very familiar with my case before I arrived. But he did listen to me and answer questions. I did not get a sense from the doctor if I should have the surgery. He just said it was up to me.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
3.8
No real discussion of options or risks, but answered all my questions completely
Verified Patient
May 11, 2026
5.0
Dr was amazing
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric A. Luedke, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Eric A. Luedke, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Dr. Eric Luedke discusses the main differences between GLP-1s and weight loss surgeries, including the potential benefits and risks to your health.
Bariatric surgery helped Lisa lose nearly half her body weight and regain her mobility, health and joy in life.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.