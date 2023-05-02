About Eric Luedke, MD

As your surgeon, I am committed to providing you with the highest quality surgical care. I believe that the physician-patient relationship works best with open communication and trust. It is my goal to form a strong connection with each of my patients and to develop a treatment plan together using a combination of medical knowledge, compassion, innovation and surgical technology. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I also love outdoor activities such as running, hiking and fishing.

Age: 42

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Lud-key

Languages: English

Education Ohio State University : Residency

Stanford University : Fellowship

Medical College of Wisconsin : Medical School

Ohio State University : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1609074822