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Eric A. Luedke, MD

4.9

105 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Bariatric surgery

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399

8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Surgery

619-397-3140

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 224
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-939-8350
    Fax: 858-939-8399

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Surgery

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3140

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

8010 Frost St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Eric A. Luedke, MD

As Medical Director of the Sharp Memorial Bariatric Surgery Program, I am committed to providing you with the highest quality surgical care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. I believe that the physician-patient relationship works best with open communication and trust. It is my goal to form a strong connection with each of my patients and to develop a treatment plan together using a combination of medical knowledge, compassion, innovation and surgical technology. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I also love outdoor activities such as running, hiking and fishing.

Age: 45
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Lud-key

Education

Ohio State University: Residency
Stanford University: Fellowship
Medical College of Wisconsin: Medical School
Ohio State University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1609074822

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Eric A. Luedke, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

105 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

My medical contion was explained to me very clearly and the procedure for my surgery.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

4.4

The doctor did not seem very familiar with my case before I arrived. But he did listen to me and answer questions. I did not get a sense from the doctor if I should have the surgery. He just said it was up to me.

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

3.8

No real discussion of options or risks, but answered all my questions completely

Verified Patient

May 11, 2026

5.0

Dr was amazing

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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