Eric Luedke, MD

Medical Doctor
Bariatric surgery
General surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
    8010 Frost St.
    Second and Third Floors
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-8350

About Eric Luedke, MD

As your surgeon, I am committed to providing you with the highest quality surgical care. I believe that the physician-patient relationship works best with open communication and trust. It is my goal to form a strong connection with each of my patients and to develop a treatment plan together using a combination of medical knowledge, compassion, innovation and surgical technology. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I also love outdoor activities such as running, hiking and fishing.
Age:
 42
In practice since:
 2015
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Lud-key
Languages: 
English
Education
Ohio State University:
 Residency
Stanford University:
 Fellowship
Medical College of Wisconsin:
 Medical School
Ohio State University:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1609074822
Ratings and reviews

4.7
46 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 2, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified Patient
April 15, 2023
4.0
Good
Verified Patient
April 6, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Luedke was very prompt in ordering scans/tests for follow-up. He was concise and to the point. Greatly appreciated.
Verified Patient
March 23, 2023
5.0
Good
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Eric Luedke, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric Luedke, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
