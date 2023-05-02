Medical Doctor
About Eric Luedke, MD
As your surgeon, I am committed to providing you with the highest quality surgical care. I believe that the physician-patient relationship works best with open communication and trust. It is my goal to form a strong connection with each of my patients and to develop a treatment plan together using a combination of medical knowledge, compassion, innovation and surgical technology. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I also love outdoor activities such as running, hiking and fishing.
Age:42
In practice since:2015
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Lud-key
Languages:English
Education
Ohio State University:Residency
Stanford University:Fellowship
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Ohio State University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Gastric bypass
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopic vertical sleeve gastrectomy
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Single anastomosis duodeno-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S)
- Weight-loss surgery
NPI
1609074822
Insurance plans accepted
Eric Luedke, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
46 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified PatientApril 15, 2023
4.0
Good
Verified PatientApril 6, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Luedke was very prompt in ordering scans/tests for follow-up. He was concise and to the point. Greatly appreciated.
Verified PatientMarch 23, 2023
5.0
Good
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
