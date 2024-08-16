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Francisco Martinez, MD

4.9

67 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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890 Eastlake Pkwy

619-421-2949

890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 301
Chula Vista, CA 91914

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 890 Eastlake Pkwy
    Suite 301
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions

    619-421-2949

About Francisco Martinez, MD

I am dedicated to building a trusting relationship with each patient.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Jersey City Medical Center: Residency
Institute of Medical Sciences (Cuba): Medical School
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY): Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1972516151

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Francisco Martinez, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

67 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

4.4

In attention very good - In general excellent.

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Excellent experience

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

My Dr. Francisco Martinez is very patient and simple in explaining the situation of my health.

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

Overall it stated a model expectation and experience for thorough care, it is a shame More practices and providers don't treat patients the way they do at this practice. I highly recommend his practice

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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