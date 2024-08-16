Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 301
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
About Francisco Martinez, MD
I am dedicated to building a trusting relationship with each patient.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Bloodless medicine
- Diabetes
- End-of-life care
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972516151
Insurance plans accepted
Francisco Martinez, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
67 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
4.4
In attention very good - In general excellent.
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Excellent experience
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
My Dr. Francisco Martinez is very patient and simple in explaining the situation of my health.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
Overall it stated a model expectation and experience for thorough care, it is a shame More practices and providers don't treat patients the way they do at this practice. I highly recommend his practice
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Francisco Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Francisco Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.