Francisco Martinez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 301
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
About Francisco Martinez, MD
I am dedicated to building a trusting relationship with each patient.
Age:56
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Jersey City Medical Center:Residency
Institute of Medical Sciences (Cuba):Medical School
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Bloodless medicine
- Diabetes
- End-of-life care
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972516151
Insurance plans accepted
Francisco Martinez, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Francisco Martinez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Francisco Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
