Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
United Medical Doctors
4150 Regents Park Row
Suite 345
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Frank K. Yoo, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anterior laminectomy
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Biopsy
- Brain tumor
- Kyphoplasty
- Laminectomy
- Microsurgery - spine and intracranial
- Neck pain
- Pituitary tumors
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Spinal fusion
- Spine surgery
- Trauma
- Vertebroplasty
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1295774545
Insurance plans accepted
Frank K. Yoo, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Frank K. Yoo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.