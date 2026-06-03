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Frank K. Yoo, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurological surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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United Medical Doctors

858-909-9033

4150 Regents Park Row
Suite 345
La Jolla, CA 92037

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. United Medical Doctors

    4150 Regents Park Row
    Suite 345
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-909-9033

Care schedule

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About Frank K. Yoo, MD

Age: 61
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

University of Arkansas: Residency
Emory University: Internship
Loyola University (Chicago): Residency
Emory University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1295774545

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Frank K. Yoo, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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