Gerard Bazile, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Endocrinology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Gerard I. Bazile, MD8525 Gibbs Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
About Gerard Bazile, MD
I am a board certified endocrinologist with special interests in pituitary, adrenal and thyroid disorders. I only accept referrals through primary care physicians and other medical specialists.
Age:65
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Haitian, Creole, French
Education
Howard University:Medical School
National Institution Health:Fellowship
Robert Wood Johnson Medical School:Residency
Robert Wood Johnson Medical School:Internship
Areas of focus
NPI
1184639031
Insurance plans accepted
Gerard Bazile, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
