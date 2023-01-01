About Gerard Bazile, MD

I am a board certified endocrinologist with special interests in pituitary, adrenal and thyroid disorders. I only accept referrals through primary care physicians and other medical specialists.

Age: 65

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Haitian , Creole , French

Education Howard University : Medical School

National Institution Health : Fellowship

Robert Wood Johnson Medical School : Residency

Robert Wood Johnson Medical School : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.