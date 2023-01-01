Harbinder Chadha, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
LSC Orthopedics955 Lane Ave
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914
About Harbinder Chadha, MD
My practice partners with patients to consistently and compassionately provide high-quality care.
Age:59
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Fellowship
Hutzel Women's Hospital:Residency
Wayne State University:Medical School
Wayne State University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1659313849
Insurance plans accepted
Harbinder Chadha, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Harbinder Chadha, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Harbinder Chadha, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
