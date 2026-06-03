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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Synergy Orthopedic Specialists
955 Lane Ave
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
My practice partners with patients to consistently and compassionately provide high-quality care.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1659313849
Harbinder S. Chadha, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Harbinder S. Chadha, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Harbinder S. Chadha, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Harbinder S. Chadha, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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