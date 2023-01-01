Helen Sohn, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Helen Sohn, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Grossmont Surgical Associates5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 1-221
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Helen Sohn, MD
Age:51
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Korean
Education
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Boston):Residency
University of Southern California:Fellowship
Boston Medical Center:Internship
Loma Linda University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Breast cancer
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Linx reflux management system
- Lipoma surgery
- Melanoma surgery
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Pressure sores
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Soft tissue mass removal
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Ventral hernia repair
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528096955
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Helen Sohn, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Helen Sohn, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Helen Sohn, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Helen Sohn, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Helen Sohn, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.