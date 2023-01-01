Provider Image

Helen Sohn, MD

Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Grossmont Surgical Associates
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 1-221
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-462-8100

About Helen Sohn, MD

Age:
 51
In practice since:
 2011
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Korean
Education
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Boston):
 Residency
University of Southern California:
 Fellowship
Boston Medical Center:
 Internship
Loma Linda University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1528096955
Helen Sohn, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.

Guardian Angel recognitions
Helen Sohn, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Helen Sohn, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
