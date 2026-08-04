Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Grossmont Surgical Associates, Inc.
8851 Center Drive
Suite 303
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-462-8100
Fax: 619-462-7933
Grossmont Surgical Associates, Inc.
8851 Center Dr
Suite 303
La Mesa, CA 91942-3017
Get directions
619-462-8100
Fax: 619-462-7933
Care schedule
Grossmont Surgical Associates, Inc.
8851 Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Helen J. Sohn, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Breast cancer
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Linx reflux management system
- Lipoma surgery
- Melanoma surgery
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Pressure sores
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Soft tissue mass removal
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Ventral hernia repair
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528096955
Insurance plans accepted
Helen J. Sohn, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Helen J. Sohn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Helen J. Sohn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.