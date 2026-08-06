So happy with my provider doctor, he's so sweet , gentle, respectful & easy to talk with, very compassionate & you will feel his concern and explains very well any complaints you have regarding your health!

They attended me in a rush as is they had many patients. They did not tell me about my health status, or they did not give me recommendations.

From eating the right foods to getting enough sleep, these small lifestyle changes can make a big impact on the health of your heart.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.