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James T. Kim, MD

4.8

85 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Heart and Wellness Center

619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315

1415 East 8th Street
Unit 3
National City, CA 91950

Heart and Wellness Center

619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315

754 Medical Center Court
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Heart and Wellness Center

619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315

220 West Main Street
Unit 103
El Cajon, CA 92020

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Heart and Wellness Center

    1415 East 8th Street
    Unit 3
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-434-4288
    Fax: 619-434-4315

  2. Heart and Wellness Center

    754 Medical Center Court
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-434-4288
    Fax: 619-434-4315

  3. Heart and Wellness Center

    220 West Main Street
    Unit 103
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-434-4288
    Fax: 619-434-4315

Care schedule

Heart and Wellness Center

1415 East 8th Street

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Heart and Wellness Center

754 Medical Center Court

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Heart and Wellness Center

220 West Main Street

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About James T. Kim, MD

Age: 48
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Male
Languages: Korean, Spanish

Education

Loyola University (Chicago): Medical School
University of Chicago: Internship
University of Chicago: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1336378371

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

James T. Kim, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

85 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

All very well

Verified Patient

April 21, 2026

4.0

They attended me in a rush as is they had many patients. They did not tell me about my health status, or they did not give me recommendations.

Verified Patient

February 5, 2026

5.0

So happy with my provider doctor, he's so sweet , gentle, respectful & easy to talk with, very compassionate & you will feel his concern and explains very well any complaints you have regarding your health!

Verified Patient

December 18, 2025

5.0

Both Kelley [PA] and Dr. Kim have always treated me with respect and caring. It really makes a difference.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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