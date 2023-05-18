James Kim, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Heart and Wellness Center502 Euclid Ave
Suite 104
National City, CA 91950
Heart and Wellness Center754 Medical Center Ct
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About James Kim, MD
Age:45
In practice since:2015
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Loyola University (Chicago):Medical School
University of Chicago:Internship
University of Chicago:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Advanced heart failure management
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Computed tomography (CT) scan
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Weight management
NPI
1336378371
Insurance plans accepted
James Kim, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
87 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
No problem, was well informed!
Verified PatientApril 2, 2023
5.0
Dr Kim provides an excellent attention to his patients
Verified PatientMarch 29, 2023
2.4
Left without questions being resolved, why come back for another appt.?
Verified PatientMarch 28, 2023
5.0
Very Professional.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Kim, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Kim, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
