5 quick tips for a healthy heart
From eating the right foods to getting enough sleep, these small lifestyle changes can make a big impact on the health of your heart.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Heart and Wellness Center
1415 East 8th Street
Unit 3
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315
Heart and Wellness Center
754 Medical Center Court
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315
Heart and Wellness Center
220 West Main Street
Unit 103
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315
Heart and Wellness Center
1415 East 8th Street
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Heart and Wellness Center
754 Medical Center Court
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Heart and Wellness Center
220 West Main Street
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1336378371
James T. Kim, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
4.8
85 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
All very well
Verified Patient
April 21, 2026
4.0
They attended me in a rush as is they had many patients. They did not tell me about my health status, or they did not give me recommendations.
Verified Patient
February 5, 2026
5.0
So happy with my provider doctor, he's so sweet , gentle, respectful & easy to talk with, very compassionate & you will feel his concern and explains very well any complaints you have regarding your health!
Verified Patient
December 18, 2025
5.0
Both Kelley [PA] and Dr. Kim have always treated me with respect and caring. It really makes a difference.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from James T. Kim, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from James T. Kim, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
James T. Kim, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.