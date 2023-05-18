James Kim, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Heart and Wellness Center
    502 Euclid Ave
    Suite 104
    National City, CA 91950
    619-434-4288
  2. Heart and Wellness Center
    754 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-434-4288

About James Kim, MD

Age:
 45
In practice since:
 2015
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Loyola University (Chicago):
 Medical School
University of Chicago:
 Internship
University of Chicago:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1336378371

Ratings and reviews

4.7
87 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
No problem, was well informed!
Verified Patient
April 2, 2023
5.0
Dr Kim provides an excellent attention to his patients
Verified Patient
March 29, 2023
2.4
Left without questions being resolved, why come back for another appt.?
Verified Patient
March 28, 2023
5.0
Very Professional.
Special recognitions

