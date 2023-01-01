James Lyon, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional radiology (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Imaging7910 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
San Diego Imaging751 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About James Lyon, MD
I have found that most people can tell you what is wrong with their health if you ask the right questions and listen to their answers carefully.
Age:69
In practice since:1983
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Indiana University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atherectomy
- Carotid and arch vascular exams
- Chemoembolization
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- CryoPlasty®
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Embolization
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Greenfield filter
- Image-guided biopsy/drainage
- Kyphoplasty
- Lysis therapy for deep vein thrombosis
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- Paracentesis
- Percutaneous liver intervention
- Percutaneous renal intervention
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Portal hypertension shunts
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Thoracentesis
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Varicocele treatment
- Vena cava filter insertion
- Vertebroplasty
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689647331
Insurance plans accepted
James Lyon, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Lyon, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Lyon, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
