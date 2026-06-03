Provider Image

James W. Lyon, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Interventional radiology

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Imaging

619-502-3639

751 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Imaging

    751 Medical Center Ct
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-502-3639

About James W. Lyon, MD

I have found that most people can tell you what is wrong with their health if you ask the right questions and listen to their answers carefully.

Age: 72
In practice since: 1983
Gender: Male

Education

Indiana University: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1689647331

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

James W. Lyon, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from James W. Lyon, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.