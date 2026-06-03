Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Optimas Family Medicine
1954 Via Centre
B
Vista, CA 92081
Get directions
760-529-9700
Fax: 858-249-3202
Rancho Ear Nose and Throat
12630 Monte Vista Rd
Suite 206
Poway, CA 92064
Get directions
858-674-1165
Fax: 858-674-9841
About Jennifer H. Macewan, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- BAHA hearing device
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Facial skin cancer surgery
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Vertigo (Epley maneuver)
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1336382019
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer H. Macewan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.