About Jeremy McCandless, MD

The Sharp Experience is a collaboration that optimizes not only the science of what we do, but the patient care we provide.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Case Western Reserve University : Medical School

University of Utah : Residency

Case Western Reserve University : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.