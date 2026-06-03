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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Orthopaedic Associates
4060 4th Ave
Suite 700
San Diego, CA 92103
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The Sharp Experience is a collaboration that optimizes not only the science of what we do, but the patient care we provide. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care to my patients and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1700074127
Jeremy B. McCandless, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeremy B. McCandless, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeremy B. McCandless, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jeremy B. McCandless, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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