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Jeremy B. McCandless, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Orthopaedic Associates

619-299-8500

4060 4th Ave
Suite 700
San Diego, CA 92103

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Orthopaedic Associates

    4060 4th Ave
    Suite 700
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-299-8500

About Jeremy B. McCandless, MD

The Sharp Experience is a collaboration that optimizes not only the science of what we do, but the patient care we provide. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care to my patients and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Male

Education

Case Western Reserve University: Medical School
University of Utah: Residency
Case Western Reserve University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1700074127

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jeremy B. McCandless, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.