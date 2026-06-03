About Jeremy B. McCandless, MD

The Sharp Experience is a collaboration that optimizes not only the science of what we do, but the patient care we provide. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care to my patients and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Male



Education Case Western Reserve University : Medical School

University of Utah : Residency

Case Western Reserve University : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.