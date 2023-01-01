Provider Image

John Otis, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Psychiatry (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 1679 E Main St
    Suite 205
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    Get directions
    619-579-8745
  2. 8950 Villa La Jolla Dr
    Suite A250
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions
    858-457-2180

About John Otis, MD

I deal with all of my patients in a supportive and respectful manner.
Age:
 78
In practice since:
 1994
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Pittsburgh:
 Residency
University of Pittsburgh:
 Medical School
Presbyterian University Hospital:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1235154535

Insurance plans accepted

John Otis, MD, accepts 8 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Otis, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Otis, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.