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John L. Otis, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Psychiatry

(board certified)

Insurance

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In-network insurance plans

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1679 E Main St

619-579-8745

1679 E Main St
Suite 205
El Cajon, CA 92021

8950 Villa La Jolla Dr

858-457-2180

8950 Villa La Jolla Dr
Suite A250
La Jolla, CA 92037

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Location and phone

  1. 1679 E Main St
    Suite 205
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    Get directions

    619-579-8745

  2. 8950 Villa La Jolla Dr
    Suite A250
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-457-2180

About John L. Otis, MD

I deal with all of my patients in a supportive and respectful manner.

Age: 81
In practice since: 1994
Gender: Male

Education

University of Pittsburgh: Residency
University of Pittsburgh: Medical School
Presbyterian University Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1235154535

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

John L. Otis, MD, accepts 8 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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