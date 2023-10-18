Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
1679 E Main St
Suite 205
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
8950 Villa La Jolla Dr
Suite A250
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About John L. Otis, MD
I deal with all of my patients in a supportive and respectful manner.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Molestation
- Phobias
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychopharmacology
- Rehab (neuropsychology)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1235154535
Insurance plans accepted
John L. Otis, MD, accepts 8 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John L. Otis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John L. Otis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.