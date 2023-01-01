Location and phone
- 1679 E Main St
Suite 205
El Cajon, CA 92021
- 8950 Villa La Jolla Dr
Suite A250
La Jolla, CA 92037
About John Otis, MD
I deal with all of my patients in a supportive and respectful manner.
Age:78
In practice since:1994
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Pittsburgh:Residency
University of Pittsburgh:Medical School
Presbyterian University Hospital:Internship
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Molestation
- Phobias
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychopharmacology
- Rehab (neuropsychology)
NPI
1235154535
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Otis, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
