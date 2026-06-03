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Kristin N. Manson, MD

4.9

33 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(newborns only)

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-568-8098

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pediatrics

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-568-8098

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

Provider is available every other Wednesday.

About Kristin N. Manson, MD

The Sharp Experience provides quality, compassionate, individualized, and all-encompassing care. I love caring for children of all ages and watching them grow and develop. I believe in providing evidence-based medicine in a caring environment. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family including my husband, two young children, and dog.

Age: 41
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Female

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Wright State University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1053603753

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kristin N. Manson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

33 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

February 9, 2026

5.0

Dr. Manson is the best pediatrician we have ever worked with. She always meets our concerns with calm, collected knowledge and talks through anything that may be going on. I'm so glad we found her and that she continues to show so much love and care for our son

Verified Patient

November 7, 2025

5.0

Dr Mason is our favorite doctor we've seen at Sharp, she is amazing with all our kids.

Verified Patient

November 6, 2025

5.0

We love Dr Manson, I always feel heard and leave well informed from our visits

Verified Patient

September 22, 2025

5.0

We love Dr. Manson. She has always been helpful and answered our questions. I wasn't to worried but I'm glad she listened to her instincts. They were spot on. It wasn't serious but bigger than we thought and needed to be taken care of! Lily is doing great!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Elliott Antman, MD

4.8

Santee

Appointments available

In-person

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.