Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Kristin Manson, MD
Age:38
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Wright State University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1053603753
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Kristin Manson, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
93 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Love my daughter new doctor. She truly cares for the well being of my daughter. She makes me feel good about being a mother.
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
Dr Kristin Manson was amazing. Friendly, professional, prompt, knowledgeable and was a pleasure to meet. My daughter and I were impressed with her.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
Dr took the time to listen to me and give me extremely helpful advice!
Verified PatientMarch 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Manson is fantastic!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.