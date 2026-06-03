Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(newborns only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pediatrics
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-568-8098
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
Provider is available every other Wednesday.
About Kristin N. Manson, MD
The Sharp Experience provides quality, compassionate, individualized, and all-encompassing care. I love caring for children of all ages and watching them grow and develop. I believe in providing evidence-based medicine in a caring environment. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family including my husband, two young children, and dog.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Autism
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eczema
- Growth problems
- Headache
- LGBTQ health
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1053603753
Insurance plans accepted
Kristin N. Manson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
33 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
February 9, 2026
5.0
Dr. Manson is the best pediatrician we have ever worked with. She always meets our concerns with calm, collected knowledge and talks through anything that may be going on. I'm so glad we found her and that she continues to show so much love and care for our son
Verified Patient
November 7, 2025
5.0
Dr Mason is our favorite doctor we've seen at Sharp, she is amazing with all our kids.
Verified Patient
November 6, 2025
5.0
We love Dr Manson, I always feel heard and leave well informed from our visits
Verified Patient
September 22, 2025
5.0
We love Dr. Manson. She has always been helpful and answered our questions. I wasn't to worried but I'm glad she listened to her instincts. They were spot on. It wasn't serious but bigger than we thought and needed to be taken care of! Lily is doing great!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin N. Manson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.