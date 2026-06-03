About Kristin N. Manson, MD

The Sharp Experience provides quality, compassionate, individualized, and all-encompassing care. I love caring for children of all ages and watching them grow and develop. I believe in providing evidence-based medicine in a caring environment. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family including my husband, two young children, and dog.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Female



Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Wright State University : Medical School



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