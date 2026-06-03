As stated...follow up to labs requested by Dr...Staff stated the results were lost...needed to repeat blood work...third time request for labs with no analysis or report from doctor on two previous runs...one in office...one at Sharp Lab...Not sure what to expect from this round of in-office labs...

She is a capable physician however her staff is not always helpful and it becomes frustrating.

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