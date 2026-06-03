Lakshmi Prathipati, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Lakshmi Prathipati, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Kumara Prathipati, MD, Inc.
4276 54th Pl
Suite B
San Diego, CA 92115
Get directions
619-286-3222
Fax: 619-286-3223
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Lakshmi Prathipati, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Geriatrics
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1245338490
Insurance plans accepted
Lakshmi Prathipati, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
39 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
3.6
She is a capable physician however her staff is not always helpful and it becomes frustrating.
Verified Patient
April 22, 2026
3.0
As stated...follow up to labs requested by Dr...Staff stated the results were lost...needed to repeat blood work...third time request for labs with no analysis or report from doctor on two previous runs...one in office...one at Sharp Lab...Not sure what to expect from this round of in-office labs...
Verified Patient
March 30, 2026
5.0
Attempted to review test results a week after visit. Results have not been posted at that time.
Verified Patient
March 5, 2026
5.0
Physical by NP. No tests were done.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lakshmi Prathipati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lakshmi Prathipati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.