Lakshmi Prathipati, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Kumara Prathipati, MD, Inc.4276 54th Pl
San Diego, CA 92115
About Lakshmi Prathipati, MD
Age:64
In practice since:1992
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Interfaith Medical Center:Residency
Government General Hospital, Guntur (India):Internship
Guntur Medical College (India):Medical School
University of Southern California:Residency
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Geriatrics
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1245338490
Insurance plans accepted
Lakshmi Prathipati, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
31 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.4
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.3
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 14, 2023
5.0
Great
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
I really like this doctor. I like that she's female and I like her way she listens and cares.
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Prathipati is knowledgeable about medicine, she listens to me and calmly explains my concerns. *Dr. "P." truly cares about people.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lakshmi Prathipati, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lakshmi Prathipati, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
