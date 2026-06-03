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Lakshmi Prathipati, MD

4.7

39 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Kumara Prathipati, MD, Inc.

619-286-3222
Fax: 619-286-3223

4276 54th Pl
Suite B
San Diego, CA 92115

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Kumara Prathipati, MD, Inc.

    4276 54th Pl
    Suite B
    San Diego, CA 92115
    Get directions

    619-286-3222
    Fax: 619-286-3223

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Lakshmi Prathipati, MD

Age: 68
In practice since: 1992
Gender: Female
Languages: Telugu

Education

Interfaith Medical Center: Residency
Government General Hospital, Guntur (India): Internship
Guntur Medical College (India): Medical School
University of Southern California: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1245338490

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lakshmi Prathipati, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

39 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

3.6

She is a capable physician however her staff is not always helpful and it becomes frustrating.

Verified Patient

April 22, 2026

3.0

As stated...follow up to labs requested by Dr...Staff stated the results were lost...needed to repeat blood work...third time request for labs with no analysis or report from doctor on two previous runs...one in office...one at Sharp Lab...Not sure what to expect from this round of in-office labs...

Verified Patient

March 30, 2026

5.0

Attempted to review test results a week after visit. Results have not been posted at that time.

Verified Patient

March 5, 2026

5.0

Physical by NP. No tests were done.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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