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Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I became a physician because I wanted to help people. I enjoy the challenge and find the work fulfilling. I believe in patient-centered care. I take the time to listen to your OBGYN issues and work with you to find a solution. I enjoy taking care of women from adolescence through menopause and providing continuity of care. My favorite areas of OBGYN are high-risk obstetrics and minimally invasive surgery and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. Outside of work I have three children of my own who keep me very busy. I am athletic and enjoy running, golfing, beach volleyball and basketball.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1124097779
Lisa A. Johnston, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
73 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Johnston is the best. Can't say enough good things about her. She did not rush me and made every effort to schedule my appointments before she left on vacation next day. She is definitely 5 star. Had good rapport with her. Also she is gentle and careful with her exam. Would recommend her to all my friends.
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Amazing care by Dr Johnston- what a GEM
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
Exceptional listening skills but also added to the conversation key potential trouble points to look out for.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Johnston takes the time to listen and is very caring and knowledgeable.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa A. Johnston, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa A. Johnston, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Lisa A. Johnston, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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