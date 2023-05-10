Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Friday
About Lisa Johnston, MD
I became a physician because I wanted to help people. I enjoy the challenge and find the work fulfilling. I believe in patient-centered care. I take the time to listen to your OBGYN issues and work with you to find a solution. I enjoy taking care of women from adolescence through menopause and providing continuity of care. My favorite areas of OBGYN are high-risk obstetrics and minimally invasive surgery. Outside of work I have three children of my own who keep me very busy. I am athletic and enjoy running, golfing, beach volleyball and basketball.
Age:55
In practice since:2008
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System:Residency
University of Toronto:Internship
University of Western Ontario:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Laser surgery
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1124097779
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Lisa Johnston, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
70 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Johnston is fabulous! She listened well, cared about my concerns, and followed up after the appointment.
Verified PatientMay 6, 2023
5.0
Excellent surgeon and bedside manner. Truly appreciate being able to review the surgical photos.
Verified PatientApril 26, 2023
5.0
I was well informed about my procedure. I'm very pleased with Dr. Jonhnston!
Verified PatientMarch 30, 2023
5.0
Dr Johnston was very knowledgeable and answered all my questions making me feel better about my concerns
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lisa Johnston, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Johnston, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lisa Johnston, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Johnston, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.