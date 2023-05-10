Provider Image

Lisa Johnston, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
    10670 Wexford St.
    San Diego, CA 92131
    858-499-2702

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Friday

About Lisa Johnston, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to help people. I enjoy the challenge and find the work fulfilling. I believe in patient-centered care. I take the time to listen to your OBGYN issues and work with you to find a solution. I enjoy taking care of women from adolescence through menopause and providing continuity of care. My favorite areas of OBGYN are high-risk obstetrics and minimally invasive surgery. Outside of work I have three children of my own who keep me very busy. I am athletic and enjoy running, golfing, beach volleyball and basketball.
Age:
 55
In practice since:
 2008
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System:
 Residency
University of Toronto:
 Internship
University of Western Ontario:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
1124097779
FollowMyHealth

Ratings and reviews

4.8
70 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 10, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Johnston is fabulous! She listened well, cared about my concerns, and followed up after the appointment.
Verified Patient
May 6, 2023
5.0
Excellent surgeon and bedside manner. Truly appreciate being able to review the surgical photos.
Verified Patient
April 26, 2023
5.0
I was well informed about my procedure. I'm very pleased with Dr. Jonhnston!
Verified Patient
March 30, 2023
5.0
Dr Johnston was very knowledgeable and answered all my questions making me feel better about my concerns
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel recognitions
Lisa Johnston, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Johnston, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
