About Lisa Johnston, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to help people. I enjoy the challenge and find the work fulfilling. I believe in patient-centered care. I take the time to listen to your OBGYN issues and work with you to find a solution. I enjoy taking care of women from adolescence through menopause and providing continuity of care. My favorite areas of OBGYN are high-risk obstetrics and minimally invasive surgery. Outside of work I have three children of my own who keep me very busy. I am athletic and enjoy running, golfing, beach volleyball and basketball.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Saint Joseph Mercy Health System : Residency

University of Toronto : Internship

University of Western Ontario : Medical School



NPI 1124097779