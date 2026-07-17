Provider Image

Lisa A. Johnston, MD

4.8

73 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-621-4038

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Lisa A. Johnston, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to help people. I enjoy the challenge and find the work fulfilling. I believe in patient-centered care. I take the time to listen to your OBGYN issues and work with you to find a solution. I enjoy taking care of women from adolescence through menopause and providing continuity of care. My favorite areas of OBGYN are high-risk obstetrics and minimally invasive surgery and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. Outside of work I have three children of my own who keep me very busy. I am athletic and enjoy running, golfing, beach volleyball and basketball.

Age: 58
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Female

Education

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System: Residency
University of Toronto: Internship
University of Western Ontario: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1124097779

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lisa A. Johnston, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

73 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr. Johnston is the best. Can't say enough good things about her. She did not rush me and made every effort to schedule my appointments before she left on vacation next day. She is definitely 5 star. Had good rapport with her. Also she is gentle and careful with her exam. Would recommend her to all my friends.

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

Amazing care by Dr Johnston- what a GEM

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

Exceptional listening skills but also added to the conversation key potential trouble points to look out for.

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

Dr. Johnston takes the time to listen and is very caring and knowledgeable.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa A. Johnston, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.