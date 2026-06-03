About Louis G. Christiansen, MD

I strive to give patients the best treatment options and information on their condition so they make good health care decisions. I encourage them to be active participants in their treatment.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Male



Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Adrenal disorders

Diabetes

General endocrinology

Osteoporosis

Pituitary disorders

Thyroid problems

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.