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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Endocrinology
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
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I strive to give patients the best treatment options and information on their condition so they make good health care decisions. I encourage them to be active participants in their treatment.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1639187743
Louis G. Christiansen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.7
236 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Top notch in all categories
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Christiansen was very helpful exploring my symptoms and discussing my options with me. He offered ways to move forward as well as guidance about options if I did not choose to move forward. He was collaborative and allowed for my own self-determination in a kind manner.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Yes Dr. Christiansen explain to me everything very clear about my treatment and listen to my concerns
Verified Patient
May 27, 2026
5.0
Great MD
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Louis G. Christiansen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Louis G. Christiansen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Louis G. Christiansen, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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