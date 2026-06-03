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Louis G. Christiansen, MD

4.7

236 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Endocrinology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Endocrinology

619-446-1725

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Endocrinology

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1725

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Louis G. Christiansen, MD

I strive to give patients the best treatment options and information on their condition so they make good health care decisions. I encourage them to be active participants in their treatment.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1639187743

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Louis G. Christiansen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

236 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Top notch in all categories

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr. Christiansen was very helpful exploring my symptoms and discussing my options with me. He offered ways to move forward as well as guidance about options if I did not choose to move forward. He was collaborative and allowed for my own self-determination in a kind manner.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Yes Dr. Christiansen explain to me everything very clear about my treatment and listen to my concerns

Verified Patient

May 27, 2026

5.0

Great MD

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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