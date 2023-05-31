Medical Doctor
Endocrinology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
About Louis Christiansen, MD
I strive to give patients the best treatment options and information on their condition so they make good health care decisions. I encourage them to be active participants in their treatment.
Age:50
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Areas of focus
- Adrenal disorders
- Diabetes
- General endocrinology
- Osteoporosis
- Pituitary disorders
- Thyroid problems
NPI
1639187743
Insurance plans accepted
Louis Christiansen, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
205 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
4.2
Good
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Very expert and caring.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Great guy and Doc
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr Christiansen is very good doctor. He is extremely knowledgeable about his field of expertise and he also has good bedside manners. He listened and responded to all my questions. I did not feel rushed. I also felt more at peace with the treatment of my Hashimoto's during pregnancy.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Louis Christiansen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Louis Christiansen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
