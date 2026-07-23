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Michael G. Santomauro, MD

4.8

422 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Urology

858-939-6621
Fax: 858-874-5684

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Urology

858-621-4090
Fax: 858-621-4111

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Urology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6621
    Fax: 858-874-5684

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Urology

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor B
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4090
    Fax: 858-621-4111

About Michael G. Santomauro, MD

I decided to become a doctor because I always wanted to serve my community and felt that medicine provided the ability to answer that calling. Every patient and their family are unique and require individualized care. My goal is to listen to the patient's concerns and design a plan to help each patient feel comfortable and achieve the best possible outcome. In my spare time, I enjoy the Southern California lifestyle by surfing and cooking pizzas outside with my wife, two daughters, and dog.

Age: 53
Gender: Male
Languages: Portuguese

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center: Fellowship
Thomas Jefferson University: Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1073675591

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael G. Santomauro, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

422 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Santomouro was outstanding

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

He answered all my questions

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Very professional

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Dr Santomauro is a kind, compassionate, and outstanding physician.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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