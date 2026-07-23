About Michael G. Santomauro, MD

I decided to become a doctor because I always wanted to serve my community and felt that medicine provided the ability to answer that calling. Every patient and their family are unique and require individualized care. My goal is to listen to the patient's concerns and design a plan to help each patient feel comfortable and achieve the best possible outcome. In my spare time, I enjoy the Southern California lifestyle by surfing and cooking pizzas outside with my wife, two daughters, and dog.

Age: 53

Gender: Male

Languages: Portuguese

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

University of Southern California Medical Center : Fellowship

Thomas Jefferson University : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship



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