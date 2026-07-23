From muscle strain to kidney pain: Why your back may hurt
Pain in the lower back area is common, but it can be tough to tell if the source is in your back or kidneys.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Urology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6621
Fax: 858-874-5684
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Urology
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4090
Fax: 858-621-4111
I decided to become a doctor because I always wanted to serve my community and felt that medicine provided the ability to answer that calling. Every patient and their family are unique and require individualized care. My goal is to listen to the patient's concerns and design a plan to help each patient feel comfortable and achieve the best possible outcome. In my spare time, I enjoy the Southern California lifestyle by surfing and cooking pizzas outside with my wife, two daughters, and dog.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1073675591
Michael G. Santomauro, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
422 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Santomouro was outstanding
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
He answered all my questions
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Very professional
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Dr Santomauro is a kind, compassionate, and outstanding physician.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael G. Santomauro, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Michael G. Santomauro, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Pain in the lower back area is common, but it can be tough to tell if the source is in your back or kidneys.
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