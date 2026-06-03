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About Mickey Coffler, MD
I entered medicine to fuse advanced science with direct, meaningful human impact, and nothing is more rewarding than helping patients navigate the complexities of fertility to achieve their goals. For me, reproductive medicine is a true partnership. My practice philosophy is built on transparency, cutting-edge clinical insight and unwavering support, ensuring my patients feel empowered and informed at every step. Outside of work, I cherish spending time with my wife and our daughters, two of whom followed in our health care footsteps, one as an internal medicine specialist and the other as a pediatric dentist. I also enjoy attending local women’s professional volleyball matches and participating in literary discussions with my bimonthly book club.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Artificial insemination
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- Fertility - male
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- In vitro fertilization (IVF)
- Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)
- LGBTQ health
- Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
- Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Spinal Cord Injury Fertility Program
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1205870482
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mickey Coffler, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mickey Coffler, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.