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Mickey Coffler, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Reproductive endocrinology/infertility

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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About Mickey Coffler, MD

I entered medicine to fuse advanced science with direct, meaningful human impact, and nothing is more rewarding than helping patients navigate the complexities of fertility to achieve their goals. For me, reproductive medicine is a true partnership. My practice philosophy is built on transparency, cutting-edge clinical insight and unwavering support, ensuring my patients feel empowered and informed at every step. Outside of work, I cherish spending time with my wife and our daughters, two of whom followed in our health care footsteps, one as an internal medicine specialist and the other as a pediatric dentist. I also enjoy attending local women’s professional volleyball matches and participating in literary discussions with my bimonthly book club.

Gender: Male

Education

Illinois Institute of Technology: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Artificial insemination
  • Endometriosis
  • Fertility - female
  • Fertility - male
  • Hysteroscopy
  • Hysteroscopy - operative
  • In vitro fertilization (IVF)
  • Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)
  • LGBTQ health
  • Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
  • Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)
  • Recurrent pregnancy loss
  • Spinal Cord Injury Fertility Program

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NPI

1205870482

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