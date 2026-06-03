About Mickey Coffler, MD

I entered medicine to fuse advanced science with direct, meaningful human impact, and nothing is more rewarding than helping patients navigate the complexities of fertility to achieve their goals. For me, reproductive medicine is a true partnership. My practice philosophy is built on transparency, cutting-edge clinical insight and unwavering support, ensuring my patients feel empowered and informed at every step. Outside of work, I cherish spending time with my wife and our daughters, two of whom followed in our health care footsteps, one as an internal medicine specialist and the other as a pediatric dentist. I also enjoy attending local women’s professional volleyball matches and participating in literary discussions with my bimonthly book club.

Gender: Male



Education Illinois Institute of Technology : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



Areas of focus Artificial insemination

Endometriosis

Fertility - female

Fertility - male

Hysteroscopy

Hysteroscopy - operative

In vitro fertilization (IVF)

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)

LGBTQ health

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)

Recurrent pregnancy loss

Spinal Cord Injury Fertility Program

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