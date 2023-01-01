Miguel Cordoba, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group865 3rd Ave
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Miguel Cordoba, MD
Age:53
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Children's Hospital of Orange County:Internship
Children's Hospital of Orange County:Residency
University of California, Davis:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (child)
- Adoption health care
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Blood disorders
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eating disorders
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1053382176
Insurance plans accepted
Miguel Cordoba, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Miguel Cordoba, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
