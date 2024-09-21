Provider Image

Monica Jordan, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee

    2020 Genesee Ave.
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-4219
    Get directions
    858-499-2704
    Fax: 858-616-8175

About Monica Jordan, MD

Age:

 31

In practice since:

 2024

Gender:

 Female

Languages: 

Arabic

Education

Eisenhower Health:

 Residency

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine:

 Medical School

NPI

1205465051

Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Monica Jordan, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Monica Jordan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.