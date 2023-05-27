Neema Shakibai, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Neema Shakibai, MD
My love for the sciences and desire to help others led me to medicine. I decided on internal medicine due to my interest in all aspects of the human condition. I strive to establish positive partnerships and long-lasting relationships with my patients through open and honest communication, and continuous collaboration. My patient-centered approach guides my comprehensive and holistic practice. I provide a compassionate and empathetic environment that contributes to high patient satisfaction. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, swimming, scuba diving, playing golf, shooting skeet, trap and sporting clays, and exploring the great outdoors.
Age:51
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:SHAK-i-by
Languages:English
Education
Boston University School of Medicine:Medical School
New York University:Medical School
New York University:Residency
New York University:Internship
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic pain management
- Complementary therapies
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
NPI
1588612774
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Neema Shakibai, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
332 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Understanding and helpful
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
A Perfect Visit
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Very pleased with Dr. SHAKIBAI. He listens to my concerns & I do not feel rushed through my appt.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
He listened to everything I had to say.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Neema Shakibai, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Neema Shakibai, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
