Location and phone
- 8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
About Noor Shakir Al-Ameri, MD
Age:32
Gender:Female
Languages:Arabic
Education
Baghdad University School of Medicine:Medical School
Eisenhower Health:Residency
NPI
1225610306
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Noor Shakir Al-Ameri, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
