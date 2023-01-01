Paul Wagner, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Medical Group4060 4th Ave
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92103
About Paul Wagner, MD
Age:65
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- End-of-life care
- Federal aviation physicals
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1023093663
Special recognitions
