Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-568-8082
About Peter Dietze, MD
To have the ability to provide relief, to ease suffering and to diagnose and treat are just a few of the many reasons I became a physician. Through these efforts, my aspirations to be a positive influence in society and to care for others are realized. It is important to listen to the patient, to appreciate their symptoms and to understand their concerns. It is important to approach treatment options as a team, with the patient an integral member of that team. It is not only the patient's right to fully understand their condition and treatment options, but their responsibility. With that in mind, I believe it is my responsibility to keep my patients informed throughout both their diagnosis and treatment phases. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and son. I also enjoy traveling and outdoor activities such as running, swimming and scuba diving.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Artificial insemination
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Lab on premises
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Laser surgery
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Pregnancy termination
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Ultrasound in office
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1336259290
Insurance plans accepted
Peter Dietze, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
89 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
The Dr sat with me for 10 minutes to explain my options! I was very appreciative of his time
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
First impression. My husband and I liked him! Professional, knowledgeable, and we could all laugh.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr Ditze one from few who deserve to be called The Doctor. He's a very knowledgeable and professional
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Everyone should be able to experience his care!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Dietze, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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