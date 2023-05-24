Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Peter Dietze, Jr., MD
To have the ability to provide relief, to ease suffering and to diagnose and treat are just a few of the many reasons I became a physician. Through these efforts, my aspirations to be a positive influence in society and to care for others are realized. It is important to listen to the patient, to appreciate their symptoms and to understand their concerns. It is important to approach treatment options as a team, with the patient an integral member of that team. It is not only the patient's right to fully understand their condition and treatment options, but their responsibility. With that in mind, I believe it is my responsibility to keep my patients informed throughout both their diagnosis and treatment phases. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and son. I also enjoy traveling and outdoor activities such as running, swimming and scuba diving.
Age:64
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Dee-tzza; like pizza with a D
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Centers:Internship
Kaiser Permanente Centers:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Artificial insemination
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Laser surgery
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1336259290
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Peter Dietze, Jr., MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
113 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Dietze is very thorough during each appointment & is a great listener. I never feel rushed during any of my visits.
Verified PatientApril 23, 2023
5.0
Dr Dietze was top notch. First time seeing him as my former doctor had retired. I'm thankful that I felt very comfortable with Dr Dietz super nice doctor
Verified PatientApril 21, 2023
5.0
Very knowledgeable Dr first one in a few years of seeing drs figured out what my issue was
Verified PatientApril 20, 2023
5.0
I had never been to this doctor before, so I was a little apprehensive. But I really liked Dr. Dietze. He patiently and thoroughly explained the diagnosis and medical action plan he believes will help my condition.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Peter Dietze, Jr., MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Dietze, Jr., MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
