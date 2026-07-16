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Peter Dietze, MD

4.8

89 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-568-8082

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-568-8082

About Peter Dietze, MD

To have the ability to provide relief, to ease suffering and to diagnose and treat are just a few of the many reasons I became a physician. Through these efforts, my aspirations to be a positive influence in society and to care for others are realized. It is important to listen to the patient, to appreciate their symptoms and to understand their concerns. It is important to approach treatment options as a team, with the patient an integral member of that team. It is not only the patient's right to fully understand their condition and treatment options, but their responsibility. With that in mind, I believe it is my responsibility to keep my patients informed throughout both their diagnosis and treatment phases. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and son. I also enjoy traveling and outdoor activities such as running, swimming and scuba diving.

Age: 66
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Dee-tzza; like pizza with a D
Languages: English

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Centers: Internship
Kaiser Permanente Centers: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1336259290

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Peter Dietze, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

89 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

The Dr sat with me for 10 minutes to explain my options! I was very appreciative of his time

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

First impression. My husband and I liked him! Professional, knowledgeable, and we could all laugh.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr Ditze one from few who deserve to be called The Doctor. He's a very knowledgeable and professional

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Everyone should be able to experience his care!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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