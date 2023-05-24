About Peter Dietze, Jr., MD

To have the ability to provide relief, to ease suffering and to diagnose and treat are just a few of the many reasons I became a physician. Through these efforts, my aspirations to be a positive influence in society and to care for others are realized. It is important to listen to the patient, to appreciate their symptoms and to understand their concerns. It is important to approach treatment options as a team, with the patient an integral member of that team. It is not only the patient's right to fully understand their condition and treatment options, but their responsibility. With that in mind, I believe it is my responsibility to keep my patients informed throughout both their diagnosis and treatment phases. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and son. I also enjoy traveling and outdoor activities such as running, swimming and scuba diving.

Age: 64

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Dee-tzza; like pizza with a D

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

Kaiser Permanente Centers : Internship

Kaiser Permanente Centers : Residency



NPI 1336259290