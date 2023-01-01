Peter Kelly, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Peter Kelly, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
SharpCare Coronado230 Prospect Pl
SUite 340-B
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Peter Kelly, MD
I became a physician because health care has always interested me and I wanted to be in a position to care for and help patients. For me, primary care was the way that I could best accomplish that goal. My practice creates a medical home where we provide a friendly team approach for both preventive care and monitoring as well as acute medical evaluation and treatment. The patient's needs are our primary and most important priority. Sharp provides a great partner and creates an excellent backdrop and support for my patients and my practice. In my spare time, I enjoy golf, reading, music and sports.
Age:79
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
St. Louis University:Medical School
University of Wisconsin:Residency
Madison General Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- COPD
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Shingles
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1265412779
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Peter Kelly, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 500 recognitions
Peter Kelly, MD, has received over 500 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Kelly, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 500 recognitions
Peter Kelly, MD, has received over 500 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Kelly, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.