Provider Image

Peter Kelly, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 16
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Coronado
    230 Prospect Pl
    SUite 340-B
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions
    619-522-4000

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Peter Kelly, MD

I became a physician because health care has always interested me and I wanted to be in a position to care for and help patients. For me, primary care was the way that I could best accomplish that goal. My practice creates a medical home where we provide a friendly team approach for both preventive care and monitoring as well as acute medical evaluation and treatment. The patient's needs are our primary and most important priority. Sharp provides a great partner and creates an excellent backdrop and support for my patients and my practice. In my spare time, I enjoy golf, reading, music and sports.
Age:
 79
In practice since:
 2002
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
St. Louis University:
 Medical School
University of Wisconsin:
 Residency
Madison General Hospital:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1265412779
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Peter Kelly, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 500 recognitions
Peter Kelly, MD, has received over 500 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Kelly, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.