I became a physician because health care has always interested me and I wanted to be in a position to care for and help patients. For me, primary care was the way that I could best accomplish that goal. My practice creates a medical home where we provide a friendly team approach for both preventive care and monitoring as well as acute medical evaluation and treatment. The patient's needs are our primary and most important priority. Sharp provides a great partner and creates an excellent backdrop and support for my patients and my practice. In my spare time, I enjoy golf, reading, music and sports.

Age: 79

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education St. Louis University : Medical School

University of Wisconsin : Residency

Madison General Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



NPI 1265412779