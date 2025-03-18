About Prachi A. Karnik, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to combine my interest in biology with my desire to help people. I believe the patient and doctor are partners in achieving and maintaining good health. A positive attitude and a desire to be healthy are supremely important. The emphasis should be placed on prevention and a healthy lifestyle. Medications should only be used when necessary. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. In my spare time, I enjoy travel, reading, snowboarding and fine dining.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Pra-chee



Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School



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