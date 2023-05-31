Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Prachi Karnik, MD
I became a physician because I wanted to combine my interest in biology with my desire to help people. I believe the patient and doctor are partners in achieving and maintaining good health. A positive attitude and a desire to be healthy are supremely important. The emphasis should be placed on prevention and a healthy lifestyle. Medications should only be used when necessary. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. In my spare time, I enjoy travel, reading, snowboarding and fine dining.
Age:48
In practice since:2004
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Pra-chee
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic cough
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
NPI
1134131725
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Prachi Karnik, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
308 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Karnik is very nice and easy to talk with. She keeps me on track, and explains any concerns or questions I might have. I never feel rushed through.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Appreciate that she could treat my trigger finger & I didn't have to wait for an appointment with or specialist.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Karnik is always so kind and does a wonderful job at listening, discussing options, and including me in her decisions. VERY happy to have her as my dr.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr.Karnik provided excellent care, discussed my concerns and always a positive experience. I feel she cares about what I have to say and listens.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Prachi Karnik, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Prachi Karnik, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
