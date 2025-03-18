Doctors’ Day recognitions make a difference
Patients showing their gratitude for Doctors’ Day reinforces what brought Dr. Prachi Karnik to Sharp Rees-Stealy over 20 years ago.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I became a physician because I wanted to combine my interest in biology with my desire to help people. I believe the patient and doctor are partners in achieving and maintaining good health. A positive attitude and a desire to be healthy are supremely important. The emphasis should be placed on prevention and a healthy lifestyle. Medications should only be used when necessary. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. In my spare time, I enjoy travel, reading, snowboarding and fine dining.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1134131725
Prachi A. Karnik, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
245 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
It is always an excellent experience. I always feel that I an her only concern!
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Dr. Karnik was very patient, and listened to all my questions. I couldn't ask for a better doctor!
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
I am very fortunate to have Dr Karnik as my primary. She is "THE BEST"
Verified Patient
May 11, 2026
5.0
My doctor is so wonderful I want my friend and family to see her
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Prachi A. Karnik, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Prachi A. Karnik, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Prachi A. Karnik, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
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Appointments available
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4.7
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Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.