About Prachi Karnik, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to combine my interest in biology with my desire to help people. I believe the patient and doctor are partners in achieving and maintaining good health. A positive attitude and a desire to be healthy are supremely important. The emphasis should be placed on prevention and a healthy lifestyle. Medications should only be used when necessary. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. In my spare time, I enjoy travel, reading, snowboarding and fine dining.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Pra-chee

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School



NPI 1134131725