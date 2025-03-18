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Prachi A. Karnik, MD

4.8

245 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Prachi A. Karnik, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to combine my interest in biology with my desire to help people. I believe the patient and doctor are partners in achieving and maintaining good health. A positive attitude and a desire to be healthy are supremely important. The emphasis should be placed on prevention and a healthy lifestyle. Medications should only be used when necessary. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. In my spare time, I enjoy travel, reading, snowboarding and fine dining.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Pra-chee

Education

University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1134131725

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Prachi A. Karnik, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

245 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

It is always an excellent experience. I always feel that I an her only concern!

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Dr. Karnik was very patient, and listened to all my questions. I couldn't ask for a better doctor!

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

I am very fortunate to have Dr Karnik as my primary. She is "THE BEST"

Verified Patient

May 11, 2026

5.0

My doctor is so wonderful I want my friend and family to see her

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Appointments available

In-person

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Abisola A. Olulade, MD

4.7

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.