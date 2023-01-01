About Rachel Gianfortune, MD

Though I love to see kids of all ages, I particularly enjoy seeing adolescents, especially regarding sports medicine and reproductive health, including period management.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Pritzker School of Medicine : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



