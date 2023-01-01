Rachel Gianfortune, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
8881 Fletcher Parkway8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 200
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Rachel Gianfortune, MD
Though I love to see kids of all ages, I particularly enjoy seeing adolescents, especially regarding sports medicine and reproductive health, including period management.
Age:45
In practice since:2008
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Pritzker School of Medicine:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adolescent gynecology
- Anorexia and bulimia
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asperger's syndrome
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Headache
- LGBTQ health
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
NPI
1912193301
Insurance plans accepted
Rachel Gianfortune, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rachel Gianfortune, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
