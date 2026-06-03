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Ramin Sorkhi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Citracado General Surgery Office

760-291-6979
Fax: 760-291-6956

1955 Citracado Pkwy
Suite 200
Escondido, CA 92029

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Citracado General Surgery Office

    1955 Citracado Pkwy
    Suite 200
    Escondido, CA 92029
    Get directions

    760-291-6979
    Fax: 760-291-6956

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Ramin Sorkhi, MD

Gender: Male

Education

Shiraz University: Medical School
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY): Internship
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY): Residency
Sinai Hospital of Baltimore: Fellowship
Mafraq Hospital UAE: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1477751535

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ramin Sorkhi, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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