Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Citracado General Surgery Office
1955 Citracado Pkwy
Suite 200
Escondido, CA 92029
Get directions
760-291-6979
Fax: 760-291-6956
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ramin Sorkhi, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast disease
- Cancer surgery
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Gastric bypass
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery - varicose/spider veins
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Sclerotherapy
- Varicose/spider veins
- Weight-loss surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477751535
Insurance plans accepted
Ramin Sorkhi, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ramin Sorkhi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.