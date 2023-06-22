Ratings and reviews

Verified Patient June 22, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Ostrup was very thorough. We spent a lot of time discussing the issue with my back pain, going over the problems, reviewing past therapies, exercises, diet, and potential treatments.

Verified Patient June 13, 2023 5.0 Dr Ostrup is an excellent neurosurgeon and has excellent bedside manners.He is God sent and was the answer to my prayers.Jumped with joy when he was assigned to me as my neurosurgeon because everyone gave him 5 stars and I totally agree

Verified Patient April 22, 2023 5.0 Consummate professional operation.