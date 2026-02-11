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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy
3750 Convoy St.
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92111-3741
Get directions
619-297-4481
Fax: 858-429-7594
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1780797019
Richard C. Ostrup, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard C. Ostrup, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Richard C. Ostrup, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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