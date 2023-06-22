Richard Ostrup, MD
Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic3750 Convoy St
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92111
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 210
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Richard Ostrup, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Davis:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of Toronto:Fellowship
University of Michigan:Residency
University of Michigan:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anterior laminectomy
- Brain tumor
- Laminectomy
- Minimally invasive spine surgery
- Pituitary tumors
- Spine surgery
- Stereotactic intracranial surgery
- Surgical treatment of peripheral nerve disorders
- Surgical treatment of spinal disorders (cervical, thoracic, lumbar)
NPI
1780797019
Insurance plans accepted
Richard Ostrup, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
59 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Ostrup was very thorough. We spent a lot of time discussing the issue with my back pain, going over the problems, reviewing past therapies, exercises, diet, and potential treatments.
Verified PatientJune 13, 2023
5.0
Dr Ostrup is an excellent neurosurgeon and has excellent bedside manners.He is God sent and was the answer to my prayers.Jumped with joy when he was assigned to me as my neurosurgeon because everyone gave him 5 stars and I totally agree
Verified PatientApril 22, 2023
5.0
Consummate professional operation.
Verified PatientApril 21, 2023
4.6
The doctor spent plenty of time with me. It was more of a conversation and I liked that very much.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Richard Ostrup, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard Ostrup, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
