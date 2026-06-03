About Roger A. Freeman, MD

Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than providing the highest possible care and helping patients become active again.

Age: 79

In practice since: 1981

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education New England Baptist Hospital : Fellowship

University of Kentucky : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.