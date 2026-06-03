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Roger A. Freeman, MD

4.8

99 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Roger A. Freeman, MD

858-277-9000
Fax: 858-571-7349

7910 Frost St
Suite 340
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Roger A. Freeman, MD

    7910 Frost St
    Suite 340
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-277-9000
    Fax: 858-571-7349

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Roger A. Freeman, MD

Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than providing the highest possible care and helping patients become active again.

Age: 79
In practice since: 1981
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

New England Baptist Hospital: Fellowship
University of Kentucky: Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1417964867

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Roger A. Freeman, MD, accepts 51 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

99 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Freeman was professional, listening to my concern and making a plan to relieve the pain I'd been having.

Verified Patient

April 23, 2026

4.0

Good.

Verified Patient

February 7, 2026

5.0

I have been a patient of Dr Freeman's for over 25 years. I trust his care.

Verified Patient

January 29, 2026

5.0

Doctor called me with results from tests with every result

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.