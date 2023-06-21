*Dr. Freeman is an excellent doctor. I have recommended him to friends. He has a wealth of experience and I absolutely trust I am in excellent care with him.

Verified Patient May 18, 2023 3.8

Dr was a very good listener, but felt a different type of specialist was needed. Only negative was follow up. Seemed to drop the ball with next steps after blood test. Two weeks and multiple emails and phone calls just to figure out which doctor (primary or specialist) was going to review the blood work and create referral to next specialist.