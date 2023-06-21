Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Roger A. Freeman, MD7910 Frost St
Suite 340
San Diego, CA 92123
About Roger Freeman, MD
Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than providing the highest possible care and helping patients become active again.
Age:76
In practice since:1981
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
New England Baptist Hospital:Fellowship
University of Kentucky:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1417964867
Insurance plans accepted
Roger Freeman, MD, accepts 48 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
102 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Freeman was very helpful as was his staff.
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Freeman is an excellent doctor. I have recommended him to friends. He has a wealth of experience and I absolutely trust I am in excellent care with him.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
A good experience
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
3.8
Dr was a very good listener, but felt a different type of specialist was needed. Only negative was follow up. Seemed to drop the ball with next steps after blood test. Two weeks and multiple emails and phone calls just to figure out which doctor (primary or specialist) was going to review the blood work and create referral to next specialist.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Roger Freeman, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roger Freeman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
