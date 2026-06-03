Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Roger A. Freeman, MD
7910 Frost St
Suite 340
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-277-9000
Fax: 858-571-7349
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Roger A. Freeman, MD
Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than providing the highest possible care and helping patients become active again.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417964867
Insurance plans accepted
Roger A. Freeman, MD, accepts 51 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
99 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Freeman was professional, listening to my concern and making a plan to relieve the pain I'd been having.
Verified Patient
April 23, 2026
4.0
Good.
Verified Patient
February 7, 2026
5.0
I have been a patient of Dr Freeman's for over 25 years. I trust his care.
Verified Patient
January 29, 2026
5.0
Doctor called me with results from tests with every result
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roger A. Freeman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.