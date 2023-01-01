Roshan Kotha, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Insurance
Roshan Kotha, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Purushotham & Akther Kotha, MDs8860 Center Dr
Suite 400
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Purushotham & Akther Kotha, MDs374 H St
Suite 201
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About Roshan Kotha, MD
Age:42
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankylosing spondylitis
- Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA) vasculitis
- Autoimmune diseases
- Bursitis
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Dermatomyositis
- Fibromyalgia
- Gout
- Immunotherapy
- Inflammatory myopathy
- Lupus
- Osteoarthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Polymyalgia rheumatica
- Polymyositis
- Psoriasis
- Psoriatic arthritis
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Scleroderma
- Sjogren's syndrome
- Temporal arteritis
- Tendinitis
- Vasculitis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417117839
Insurance plans accepted
Roshan Kotha, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Roshan Kotha, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roshan Kotha, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Roshan Kotha, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roshan Kotha, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.