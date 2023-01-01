Provider Image

Roshan Kotha, MD

Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Purushotham & Akther Kotha, MDs
    8860 Center Dr
    Suite 400
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-229-1995
  2. Purushotham & Akther Kotha, MDs
    374 H St
    Suite 201
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-205-0120

About Roshan Kotha, MD

Age:
 42
In practice since:
 2012
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
1417117839

Roshan Kotha, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Guardian Angel recognitions
Roshan Kotha, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roshan Kotha, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
