Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
8860 Center Dr
Suite 400
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-229-1995
Fax: 619-229-1109
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Roshan Kotha, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Ankylosing spondylitis
- Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA) vasculitis
- Autoimmune diseases
- Bursitis
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Dermatomyositis
- Fibromyalgia
- Gout
- Immunotherapy
- Inflammatory myopathy
- Lupus
- Osteoarthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Polymyalgia rheumatica
- Polymyositis
- Psoriasis
- Psoriatic arthritis
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Scleroderma
- Sjogren's syndrome
- Temporal arteritis
- Tendinitis
- Vasculitis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417117839
Insurance plans accepted
Roshan Kotha, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roshan Kotha, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.