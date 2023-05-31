Sangeetha Murthy, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Sangeetha Murthy, MD
I have always been fascinated with the human body and how well the different parts work together to keep us going, which is what led me to pursue medicine. It is important for me to know a patient so I can determine the best treatment for them. Each person is different and has specific priorities. I find that treatment is more satisfying if we respect that and modify care accordingly. Outside of work, I am a news junkie. I have a second-degree black belt in tae kwon do and have four cats.
Age:52
In practice since:2004
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:San-G-tha Mur-thee
Languages:English, Hindi
Education
MedStar Harbor Hospital:Residency
MedStar Harbor Hospital:Internship
Kasturba Medical College (India):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Vertigo
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
NPI
1053393843
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Sangeetha Murthy, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
277 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Appreciate Dr. Murthy asking questions and listening, she showed care and explained options well.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Murthy is excellent. This was my first visit with her and she was very thorough and informative
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
My first appointment with this doctor was very good
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Good
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Sangeetha Murthy, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sangeetha Murthy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
