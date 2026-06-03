Sangeetha P. Murthy, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sangeetha P. Murthy, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
About Sangeetha P. Murthy, MD
I have always been fascinated with the human body and how well the different parts work together to keep us going, which is what led me to pursue medicine. It is important for me to know a patient so I can determine the best treatment for them. Each person is different and has specific priorities. I find that treatment is more satisfying if we respect that and modify care accordingly. Outside of work, I am a news junkie. I have a second-degree black belt in tae kwon do and have four cats.
Education
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Vertigo
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1053393843
Insurance plans accepted
Sangeetha P. Murthy, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
175 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
I wish I had more time with the Dr. The appointments feel rushed.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Best care,concern and always listens to my questions and concerns.
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Like I already commented, love my Dr Murthy.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
I had numerous questions to ask Dr Murthy. She listened to all of them answering them In a professional manner which was reassuring to me.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sangeetha P. Murthy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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