I have always been fascinated with the human body and how well the different parts work together to keep us going, which is what led me to pursue medicine. It is important for me to know a patient so I can determine the best treatment for them. Each person is different and has specific priorities. I find that treatment is more satisfying if we respect that and modify care accordingly. Outside of work, I am a news junkie. I have a second-degree black belt in tae kwon do and have four cats.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: San-G-tha Mur-thee

Languages: English , Hindi

Education MedStar Harbor Hospital : Residency

MedStar Harbor Hospital : Internship

Kasturba Medical College (India) : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1053393843