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Sangeetha P. Murthy, MD

4.7

175 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

About Sangeetha P. Murthy, MD

I have always been fascinated with the human body and how well the different parts work together to keep us going, which is what led me to pursue medicine. It is important for me to know a patient so I can determine the best treatment for them. Each person is different and has specific priorities. I find that treatment is more satisfying if we respect that and modify care accordingly. Outside of work, I am a news junkie. I have a second-degree black belt in tae kwon do and have four cats.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: San-G-tha Mur-thee

Education

MedStar Harbor Hospital: Residency
MedStar Harbor Hospital: Internship
Kasturba Medical College (India): Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1053393843

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sangeetha P. Murthy, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

175 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

I wish I had more time with the Dr. The appointments feel rushed.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Best care,concern and always listens to my questions and concerns.

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Like I already commented, love my Dr Murthy.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

I had numerous questions to ask Dr Murthy. She listened to all of them answering them In a professional manner which was reassuring to me.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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