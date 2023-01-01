Provider Image

Schubert Atiga, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Lifetime Women's HealthCare
    752 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 106
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-482-8406

About Schubert Atiga, MD

Age:
 67
In practice since:
 1992
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Glendale Adventist Medical Center:
 Residency
Loma Linda University:
 Internship
Loma Linda University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1033138714

Schubert Atiga, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.

