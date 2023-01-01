Location and phone
Lifetime Women's HealthCare752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 106
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Schubert Atiga, MD
Age:67
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Glendale Adventist Medical Center:Residency
Loma Linda University:Internship
Loma Linda University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Artificial insemination
- Bloodless medicine
- Breast disease
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Tubal reanastomosis (tubal reversal)
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1033138714
Insurance plans accepted
Schubert Atiga, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Schubert Atiga, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Schubert Atiga, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
