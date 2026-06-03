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Schubert J. Atiga, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Lifetime Women's HealthCare

619-482-8406

752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 106
Chula Vista, CA 91911

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Location and phone

  1. Lifetime Women's HealthCare

    752 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 106
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-482-8406

Care schedule

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About Schubert J. Atiga, MD

I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 70
In practice since: 1992
Gender: Male
Languages: Tagalog/Filipino, Tagalog, Spanish

Education

Glendale Adventist Medical Center: Residency
Loma Linda University: Internship
Loma Linda University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1033138714

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Schubert J. Atiga, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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