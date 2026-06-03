About Schubert J. Atiga, MD

I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 70

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Male

Languages: Tagalog/Filipino , Tagalog , Spanish

Education Glendale Adventist Medical Center : Residency

Loma Linda University : Internship

Loma Linda University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.