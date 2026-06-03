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Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Lifetime Women's HealthCare
752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 106
Chula Vista, CA 91911
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Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Schubert J. Atiga, MD
I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Artificial insemination
- Bloodless medicine
- Breast disease
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Midwife in office
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Tubal reanastomosis (tubal reversal)
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1033138714
Insurance plans accepted
Schubert J. Atiga, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Schubert J. Atiga, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Schubert J. Atiga, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.