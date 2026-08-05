Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology
8010 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-6622
Fax: 858-939-6809
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6770
Fax: 619-644-6775
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Hematology and Oncology
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3013
Fax: 619-397-3032
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology
8010 Frost St.
-
Wednesday
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Hematology and Oncology
1400 E. Palomar St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Friday
About Sheila Kalathil, MD
I have always wanted to become a physician since I was a child. I always enjoyed science and was encouraged to read as much as possible growing up. Seeing my aunts who were physicians inspired me greatly as they always encouraged learning about new things as much as possible and were very passionate about their jobs as doctors. I believe patient care should be focused on each person as a unique individual with different needs, desires, and backgrounds. What works for one person may not work for the next person. I focus on getting to know my patients on a personal basis, understanding their specific goals, and working together with them each step of the way. Cancer can be scary and difficult to navigate, but taking extra time with my patients to make sure they feel heard and that they understand the treatment plan can make a big difference. I enjoy cooking, hiking, and spending time with my husband and baby girl.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Blood disorders
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Chemotherapy
- Chemotherapy in office
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Hodgkin's disease
- Infusion therapy
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Myeloma
- Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
- Pancreatic cancer
- Sickle cell anemia
- Thyroid cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700273323
Insurance plans accepted
Sheila Kalathil, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
236 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kalathil always makes me feel comfortable enough to ask the many questions I usually have during phone calls
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Doctor played out a plan of action and was very informative.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
The doctor, Paola and all the staff is nice and kind.
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Dr Kalathil always takes good care of me. She's on top of everything I need.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sheila Kalathil, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.