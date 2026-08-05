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Sheila Kalathil, MD

4.9

236 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology

858-939-6622
Fax: 858-939-6809

8010 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology

619-644-6770
Fax: 619-644-6775

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Hematology and Oncology

619-397-3013
Fax: 619-397-3032

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-939-6622
    Fax: 858-939-6809

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 1
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6770
    Fax: 619-644-6775

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Hematology and Oncology

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3013
    Fax: 619-397-3032

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology

8010 Frost St.

  •  

    Wednesday

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology

5525 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Hematology and Oncology

1400 E. Palomar St.

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Friday

About Sheila Kalathil, MD

I have always wanted to become a physician since I was a child. I always enjoyed science and was encouraged to read as much as possible growing up. Seeing my aunts who were physicians inspired me greatly as they always encouraged learning about new things as much as possible and were very passionate about their jobs as doctors. I believe patient care should be focused on each person as a unique individual with different needs, desires, and backgrounds. What works for one person may not work for the next person. I focus on getting to know my patients on a personal basis, understanding their specific goals, and working together with them each step of the way. Cancer can be scary and difficult to navigate, but taking extra time with my patients to make sure they feel heard and that they understand the treatment plan can make a big difference. I enjoy cooking, hiking, and spending time with my husband and baby girl.

Age: 36
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

Jersey Shore University Medical Center: Residency
American University of Antigua: Medical School
Albert Einstein Medical Center: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1700273323

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sheila Kalathil, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

236 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kalathil always makes me feel comfortable enough to ask the many questions I usually have during phone calls

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Doctor played out a plan of action and was very informative.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

The doctor, Paola and all the staff is nice and kind.

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Dr Kalathil always takes good care of me. She's on top of everything I need.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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