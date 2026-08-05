About Sheila Kalathil, MD

I have always wanted to become a physician since I was a child. I always enjoyed science and was encouraged to read as much as possible growing up. Seeing my aunts who were physicians inspired me greatly as they always encouraged learning about new things as much as possible and were very passionate about their jobs as doctors. I believe patient care should be focused on each person as a unique individual with different needs, desires, and backgrounds. What works for one person may not work for the next person. I focus on getting to know my patients on a personal basis, understanding their specific goals, and working together with them each step of the way. Cancer can be scary and difficult to navigate, but taking extra time with my patients to make sure they feel heard and that they understand the treatment plan can make a big difference. I enjoy cooking, hiking, and spending time with my husband and baby girl.

Age: 36

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Female



Education Jersey Shore University Medical Center : Residency

American University of Antigua : Medical School

Albert Einstein Medical Center : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



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