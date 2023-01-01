Shilpa Naik, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group844 Jackman St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Shilpa Naik, MD
Family focused care of your child.
Age:45
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Ny-k
Languages:English, Hindi
Education
SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn:Internship
SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eating disorders
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
NPI
1902156904
Insurance plans accepted
Shilpa Naik, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
