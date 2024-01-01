Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
My Chula Vista Doctors480 4th Ave
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions619-427-3361
Fax: 619-827-0539
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Simona Alb, MD
Age:51
In practice since:2009
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Greek, Romanian
Education
St. Francis Hospital-Heart Center:Residency
Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie:Medical School
St. Francis Hospital-Heart Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1578641874
Insurance plans accepted
Simona Alb, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Simona Alb, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Simona Alb, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.