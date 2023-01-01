Provider Image

Stephen Munday, MD

Medical Doctor
Occupational medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee
    2020 Genesee Ave.
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-616-8400

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Stephen Munday, MD

I chose occupational and preventive medicine because I believe maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing work injuries is extremely important, yet underemphasized in today's high-tech medical environment.
Age:
 63
In practice since:
 1994
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Loma Linda Community Hospital:
 Residency
University of Florida:
 Medical School
Naval Hospital Oakland:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Areas of focus
NPI
1700896842
