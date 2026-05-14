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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Occupational medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Occupational medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Occupational Medicine
480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-585-4050
Fax: 619-585-4054
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Occupational Medicine
300 Fir Street
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1524
Fax: 619-234-9160
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Occupational Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-262-8740
Fax: 858-262-8658
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Occupational Medicine
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 6
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6600
Fax: 619-644-6642
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Occupational Medicine
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2350
Fax: 858-521-2354
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Occupational Medicine
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-526-6150
Fax: 858-526-6153
I chose occupational and preventive medicine because I believe maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing work injuries is extremely important, yet underemphasized in today's high-tech medical environment.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1700896842
Stephen W. Munday, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen W. Munday, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen W. Munday, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Stephen W. Munday, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.