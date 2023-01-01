Stephen Munday, MD
Medical Doctor
Occupational medicine (board certified)
Stephen Munday, MD
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Stephen Munday, MD
I chose occupational and preventive medicine because I believe maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing work injuries is extremely important, yet underemphasized in today's high-tech medical environment.
Age:63
In practice since:1994
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda Community Hospital:Residency
University of Florida:Medical School
Naval Hospital Oakland:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Areas of focus
NPI
1700896842
Insurance plans accepted
Stephen Munday, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Stephen Munday, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen Munday, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
