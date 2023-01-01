About Stephen Munday, MD

I chose occupational and preventive medicine because I believe maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing work injuries is extremely important, yet underemphasized in today's high-tech medical environment.

Age: 63

In practice since: 1994

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Loma Linda Community Hospital : Residency

University of Florida : Medical School

Naval Hospital Oakland : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1700896842